Big news for the Joker sequel

The Joker movie was one of the big hits of 2019 and all the fans of DC Comics and Joaquin Phoenix are waiting for the sequel.

Warner Bros He pretended that he did not believe much in the movie of Joker, since it had a budget of only 50 million dollars, of which half were financed by a company outside the film studio, which obtained half of the collection. The shooting was quite curious because they filtered an exaggerated amount of images and also nobody expected that the final result would be that good. But before it was released in the cinema, it was sweeping through different festivals and when it reached theaters it grossed 1,074 million dollars, much more than other films of Dc comics What Wonder woman (2017) or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). In fact, just Aquaman (2018) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) can boast of surpassing this peculiar villain of Batman.

As if this were not enough, the movie Joker got 11 nominations for the Oscars, of which he won 2, Best Original Soundtrack (Hildur Guðnadóttir) and best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix). Faced with such a feat, it was quickly rumored that there will be a sequel, but for a long time we have not had any news about it … Until now.

The Flash movie will allow multiple universes to exist at once.

Andy Muschietti is preparing a story of The Flash, where the sprinter will travel to the past and alter the timelines. This will allow different cinematic universes to exist with characters as charismatic as Superman, Joker or Batman with other actors.

So all the projects Dc comics They will be released even if they have nothing to do with each other. On the one hand there will be the movies of Aquaman 2, Shazam! two or Black adam, for another The batman from Matt reeves and they will also make the sequel to Joker. Since it seems that they are moving forward and are starting to accelerate the project. Besides the actor Joaquin phoenix and the director Todd Phillips They have given their confirmation for the project to go ahead. Which is great news, as it will be interesting to know what will happen to Arthur Fleck and to the city of Gotham.

