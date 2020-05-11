Big names in the sport have come together to help fight the new coronavirus pandemic. Bernardinho, Daiane dos Santos, Diego Ribas, Flávio Canto, Gabriel Medina, Guga Kuerten, Hortência, Lars Grael and Rodrigo Nogueira (Minotauro), launched the #wedding, with the initial goal of raising R $ 10 million to donate basic food baskets and help 33 thousand families in the three-month period.

“After a first phase concluded with the Ippon campaign in Corona, serving 2 thousand families benefited from Instituto Reação with basic food baskets for three months, the movement moves to a second phase, with a new name, more ambassadors and the challenge of significantly increasing the number of families benefited “, explains Flávio Canto.

Donations are made on the project’s website: www.vencendojuntos.com.br, by credit card, bank slip or bank transfer. All income collected will go to basic food baskets to help vulnerable families.

“We will all play together, join our forces in a single team and continue to bring hope and motivation to us to win this battle”, says Guga.

The campaign will transform the amounts into food stamps. Each of them will have the value of a basic basket and will be able to schedule more refills for two months. In addition to institutions linked to athletes, other communities throughout Brazil will benefit.

The campaign relies on the voluntary work of Instituto Reação, Go4it, Pact for Sport, Sport & Business, Valemobi, Stone, Alelo Ticket, Leo Burnett TM, Sport for Social Change Network, Rede Globo, Unesco and Visagio.

