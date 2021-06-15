Big Mountain and Torai create reggaeton version of “Baby i love your way” – El Sol de México

Surely on more than one occasion you have heard on the radio: Ooh baby, I love your way, everyday yeah, yeah … This song fused with reggae rhythms became the anthem and the flag of the Californian group Big Mountain. It took them to sixth place on the Billboard chart in 1994 and later made them part of popular culture in music.

27 years later and with a totally revolutionized music industry, Quino McWhinney meets again with the songwriter by Peter Frampton to interpret it in an updated version with urban sounds. The mix was made thanks to Aitor García, vocalist of the Mexican-Spanish group Torai, who invited the American to collaborate on his song.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

“As you can imagine, Ooh baby, I love your way is an institution in my life and in Big Mountain’s career,” says Quino McWhinney in an interview with El Sol de México.

“I wanted to experiment in the reggaeton genre, seeing now the success it has and that Spanish has become something more universal. So when I met Aitor and he told me about his idea of ​​doing an urban version with reggaeton aspects, it seemed perfect to me that I was sending that energy to the universe and it came back in the form of a new friend who I respect a lot ”.

Torai’s collaboration with Big Mountain includes new verses composed by Aitor García that both interpret in Spanish. This required a very delicate lyrical curation that took several revision processes.

“We changed this version about eight or nine times because it didn’t quite convince us. And that’s where the respect you have for the song comes in, “says Torai’s vocalist. “We were changing absurd details. We would put our first verse at the beginning or end, or we moved the rap several times. The day we recorded the video, I didn’t even know the new part because of so many changes ”.

Finally, the urban version of the theme had the support of its original author, Peter Frampton, who approved adding the new verses to the theme.

“Fortunately he liked it. He gave us all the authorizations and permissions for the changes, because if he didn’t like it, we couldn’t do it. And we had already filmed the video to the extent of their approval. But in the end he congratulated us and it seems that he is enjoying it ”, explains García.

It was not difficult for Quino McWhinney to match the new urban sound or the lyrics in Spanish, because thanks to his Mexican ancestry and taste for Caribbean sounds he has always been connected with these musical roots.

“It is incredible to see how music has evolved in Caribbean aspects. I remember listening to El General’s records and at the same time us experimenting with Spanish. For me it was always important to put songs in this language, we started it since 1992 (on the Wake Up album). And now to see how the genre is exploding everywhere and the music in Spanish is something very nice for Caribbean music ”.

Baby, I love your way became a massive international success in 1994. The song was part of the soundtrack of the film Reality Bites, starring Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke and Ben Stiller. Only in the United States it managed to sell more than half a million copies and was certified with a Gold Record. While in the United Kingdom it received a Silver plaque for selling more than 200 thousand copies.

The success of the song, acknowledges Quino McWhinney, clouded the rest of Big Mountain’s career, who to date seek to overcome this triumph.

“Sometimes I have had a little bit of trouble or frustration with the difficulty of overcoming it. And I still haven’t given up on anything, we’re still working on that. But over the years I have learned to have great respect for him. My life has changed and my family’s has improved. So I must give thanks to Peter Frampton ”.

The collaboration between Torai and Big Mountain will not be limited to that single. Aitor García is producing what will be the next recording material for the American group, where Quino McWhinney hopes to experiment with new sounds and mixes.

“I like to touch everything. Reggae is what makes me money, but I grew up in a house with many musicians who almost always played traditional Mexican music, ranchers, tickets. But I also have my gringo, white, and American family who also have their looks. I love country. There is no music that I don’t like. And with Aitor I see no limits. The only goal we have now is to have fun. “