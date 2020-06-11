The chip giant has unveiled its new Intel Lakefield processors, a new generation of x86 CPUs they mark a turning point in the sector, as they are (if I remember correctly) the first of their kind to use a type configuration big.LITTLE similar to the one we have been seeing for years in ARM processors.

In case someone does not know a configuration of type big.LITTLE means that the processor uses cores based on different architectures and with disparate performance and consumption. For example, the Snapdragon 865 uses a CPU with eight cores that are divided into three blocks: one Kryo 585 core at 2.84 GHz, three Kryo 585 cores at 2.42 GHz and four Kryo 585 cores at 1.8 GHz.

Well, in the case of Intel Lakefield processors we find a configuration of five nuclei that are divided as follows: a high-performance core (Core) located in the Sunny Cove generation, better known as Ice Lake, and manufactured in 10nm + process, and four low-power cores based on the Tremont architecture (Intel Atom), and also manufactured in process 10 nm.

The integration of this configuration has been carried out with the Intel Hybrid Technology and 3D Foveros that, as many of our readers will remember, it allows to easily stack and integrate different chips following a three-dimensional (vertical) model.

At the moment Intel has confirmed two models, the Intel Lakefield Core i3-13G4 and the Intel Lakefield Core i5-16G7. Both are aimed at empowering dual screen equipment, although they can also give a lot of play in devices in which the balance in relation to consumption, performance and mobility is a duty and not an option.

Intel Lakefield Core i3-13G4 specifications

Five cores in 1 + 4 structure (one Sunny Cove core, four Tremont cores) at 10nm.

0.8 GHz base frequency, up to 2.8 GHz with an active core and 1.3 GHz with all active cores.

Intel UHD Gen11 GPU with 48 units running at a maximum of 500 MHz.

4 MB cache.

7 Watt TDP.

Compatible with 4,267 MHz LDDR4X memory.

Intel Lakefield Core i5-16G7 specifications

Five cores in 1 + 4 structure (one Sunny Cove core, four Tremont cores) at 10nm.

1.4 GHz base frequency, up to 3 GHz with an active core and 1.8 GHz with all active cores.

Intel UHD Gen11 GPU with 64 units running at a maximum of 500 MHz.

4 MB cache.

7 Watt TDP.

Compatible with 4,267 MHz LDDR4X memory.

Intel Lakefield represents a very interesting proposal by the chip giant, as it combines a new structure in the x86 sector with the latest advances in the company: 10nm + manufacturing process, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, high memory support speed and the new architecture GPU Gen11, which improves performance significantly compared to architecture Gen9.5.

Giants like Lenovo and Samsung They have already given their support to these new processors. The first with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, and the second with the Samsung Galaxy Book S, and it is expected that in the coming months new computers will arrive based on this new generation of big.LITTLE CPUs.

