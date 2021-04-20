Big leap in power and revamped controller to lead in 4K HDR playback

Apple just introduced your next generation Apple TV 4K, a major hardware upgrade from its previous model. This new generation has the Apple A12 Bionic, the processor of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

The new Apple TV 4K also comes with important new features at the software level, such as that of be able to capture information about the environment by connecting to our iPhone, in order to adjust the white balance and color based on it, among other novelties.

A major hardware update and a revamped controller

The new Apple TV 4K has a new processor and a renewed command. In this case, the design of said controller changes in a profound way, with a new touch pad that now has the button to invoke Siri on the right side. As for the appearance of the Apple TV itself, it is still similar to that of the previous generation: black and compact.

Apple TV 4K jumps from Apple A10X to Apple A12, its best processor in 2019

However, the most relevant change comes internally, with the Apple A12 Bionic, a processor used in the iPhone two generations ago. The Apple TV 4K plays video in HDR Dolby Vision at 60 FPS, a format that was introduced in the iPhone 12’s own video recording.

In addition to playing from the television, the Apple TV 4K is compatible with streaming from the iPhone through AirPlay, in Dolby Vision and with automatic calibration collecting data directly from iPhone. Through the phone’s own sensors, the information is sent to the Apple TV, in order to adjust the color balance without having to configure the television manually.

The control of the new Apple TV 4K has been completely renewed, with a new touch wheel with which we can move through the interface

The new Siri Remote, command of this device, has a side button to invoke the Apple assistant, as well as a new touch pad to move through the interface. For the rest, we have volume buttons, on and off the device, silence and playback pause / play, among others.

AppleOS continues to bring this device to life, Apple’s operating system for televisions. It has special integration with its own services such as Apple Music, Apple Fitness +, Apple Arcade and others.

The new Apple TV 4K will be available from May with a price of $ 179 for its 32GB version and $ 199 for the 64GB version.

More information | Manzana