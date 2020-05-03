Few enjoy good debate like baseball fans. With that in mind, we asked our reporters to list the top five players in the history of each franchise in a given position, as done with that team.

Here are the top five best left fielders in Mariners history, according to MLB.com reporter Greg Johns.

1. Raúl Ibáñez, 1996-2000, 2004-08, 2013

Key Fact: In franchise history, he’s in the top 10 in games (1,110), hits (1,077), home runs (156), doubles (216), extra-base (392), RBI (612), scored (540) , negotiated passports (367) and slugging (.466).

The Seattle squad has not had a fixed figure on the left prairie, but Ibanez provided some stability and a quality bat during his various stays with the club.

The left-handed slugger had five good seasons in his second stint with the Mariners, hitting .291 / .354 / .477 with 113 home runs and 489 RBIs in 755 games, plus OPS + of 120. His best season was in 2006 when he had a batting average of .289 with 33 home runs and 123 RBIs. In addition, he produced at least 105 touchdowns in each of his last three seasons in that stretch.

Ibáñez was also seen as an excellent clubhouse leader and a strong presence in the community. He was recognized with the prestigious Fred Hutch Award in 2013 for his charitable work.

“Raúl was a born professional, both on and off the field,” said Eric Wedge, who was Seattle’s manager for the past year in Ibáñez’s career.

2. Phil Bradley, 1983-87

Key Fact: He hit .301 in five seasons with the Mariners.

Bradley played his first five major league seasons in Seattle, including the best of his career in 1985, when he was called up to the All-Star Game and ended with a .300 / .365 / .498 offensive line, 26 homers and 88 RBIs in 159 games. His 4.8 bWAR that year is the best for a Mariners left fielder.

Bradley is below Ibáñez in almost every offensive category among Seattle’s left rangers, also hitting .301 / .382 / .449 with 52 homers and 234 RBIs in 607 games and leading first in 3-pointers (26) and cheats (107) .

3. Randy Winn, 2003-05

Key Fact: It was acquired from the Rays in exchange for manager Lou Piniella.

Winn has the unique distinction of arriving from Tampa Bay as part of a trade that allowed Piniella to slip out of the final year of her contract with Seattle to take charge of the Rays’ rebuilding. Winn had three solid seasons on the Mariners’ left prairie before being sent to the Giants.

He posted a .287 / .345 / .417 offensive line with 31 home runs, 193 RBIs and 56 stolen bases in 416 games while in Seattle. In addition, he had a .295 average and scored 103 runs hitting behind Ichiro Suzuki in the team lineup that had 93 wins in 2003.

4. Tom Paciorek, 1978-81

Key Fact: He hit .326 in 1981, when he was called to the All-Star Game.

Although he spent the majority of his 18-year career sharing playing time, he entered the All-Star Game in his best season with Seattle in 1981, when he had an .326 / .379 / .509 offensive line with 14 home runs, 66 RBIs. and 151 OPS + in 104 games.

5. Stanley Javier, 2000-01

Key fact: The Dominican was an important piece in the 2001 club that reached 116 victories

The veteran only played 194 games in two seasons with the Mariners, but he was one of the few leaders to stand out in the 2000 and 2001 postseason teams. He had a .283 / .362 / .396 offensive line, at the same time. who made excellent defensive plays.

It seemed that the Quisqueyan always showed his face at the ideal moment. The only postseason homer in his career was in Game 2 of the 2001 American League Championship Series against Mike Mussina of the Yankees. He also lit the spark for victory in Game 3 over the Bombers, stealing a homer from his compatriot Alfonso Soriano.

Javier retired after said the series at age 37.

.