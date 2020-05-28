Major League Baseball players would propose an increase in the number of regular-season games for this year, in exchange for respect for their demand to earn their salaries on a pro-rata basis, people close to the deliberations on the matter said.

On Tuesday, the majors proposed a downward scale of pay cuts in view of the delay the coronavirus pandemic has caused in the start of the baseball campaign, and given the fact that fans would not be allowed to enter the games, in in case these can be done.

A day later, the players ‘union held a conference call involving its executive board and players’ representatives, people close to the matter reported, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details have not been announced. .

According to one of the sources, many players were upset by the proposal the clubs put forward on Tuesday. It was unknown whether the union would respond to the MLB office’s plan, the sources said.

Astros like MIke Trout and Gerrit Cole would be the biggest losers under the MLB plan. They would run out of approximately 77% of the 36 million dollars they were going to receive this season.

In total, there are 133 players whose contracts provide wages of $ 10 million or more, excluding slices of bonuses by the firm.

A major baseball player who earned a million dollars or less would keep at least 43% of his salary under the six-tier scale. This includes a $ 200 million stake reserved for players should the postseason be completed.

Approximately 460 of the 900 players who were on the payrolls and injured lists in mid-March, when the preseason was canceled due to the health crisis, they receive a million dollars or less.

Trout and Cole would see their compensation cut to about $ 8 million each. Nolan Arenado, of Colorado, would get 7.84 million instead of 35 million.

“Interesting strategy, to make the best and the most commercial players potentially look like the bad guys,” Brett Anderson, a Milwaukee pitcher, tweeted.

The players union deemed the proposal “extremely disappointing.” That union association has argued that the players already accepted a cut on March 26, when they agreed to have their salaries prorated.

Therefore, he argues, there should be no further negotiation.

The intention of the majors would be to start the campaign approximately on July 4, in parks with no public. The majors proposed an 82-game regular season, warning teams would lose billions of dollars for game tickets and product sales at stadiums.

“This season doesn’t look promising,” Marcus Stroman, pitcher for the New York Mets, tweeted. “But you have to keep your body and mind ready.”

A season with more games would lead to players getting a higher percentage of their original wages.