The awards are subjective and often the product not only of talent, but of the moment.

For various legends, those two elements never aligned. They were victims of injustice, fell justly, or simply had careers that were based more on accumulation.

The American Baseball Writers Association (BBWAA) has awarded the annual MVP award for the American League and National League since 1931.

Here, we feature 15 featured players who have never won MVP. We are only including position players whose best years occurred after the creation of the BBWAA award.

1) Derek Jeter

Best Position: Second Place, 2006

He may not be the most prominent figure on this list, but Jeter is the best example of a player who excelled in every aspect of baseball without ever winning the biggest individual award.

Jeter finished second in the AL MVP voting once (2006) and third twice (1998 and 2009). However, he won five rings, was the 2000 World Series MVP, and was almost unanimously inducted into the Hall of Fame.

2) Mel Ott

Best Position: Third Place, 1942

Although Ott debuted in 1926, most of his best seasons came when the MVP award was already active. He didn’t win despite leading the league in home runs six times. He got votes in 13 different campaigns.

If the Cy Young award had existed in 1936, Ott would have likely won the MVP, won by teammate and pitcher Carl Hubbell.

3) Eddie Matthews

Best Position: Second Place, 1953 and 1959

His best shot at a MVP was when he led the majors on home runs in 1953 (47) and 1959 (46). In 1953, the Milwaukee Braves finished seconds behind the Brooklyn Dodgers, thus Matthews was second in the MVP behind Roy Campanella of the Dodgers. In 1959, Matthews had numbers similar to the Cubs’ Ernie Banks, the winner, but Banks drove in 29 more runs.

4) Al Kaline

Best Position: Second Place, 1955 and 1963

“Mr. Tiger ”played at a time when it seemed like you had to be in the Yankees to win MVP. Well, it’s not exactly correct, but the Yankees took the award in eight of 10 seasons between 1954-1963. In that period, Kaline always lagged behind the Bombers in voting. Second behind Yogi Berra in 1955, third behind Mickey Mantle in 1956, and second behind Elston Howard in 1963.

5) Tony Gwynn

Best Position: Third Place, 1984

Gwynn had a .338 lifetime average and had eight batting titles. At his peak, he was a great defender and a smart runner on base. Gwynn and Paul Waner are the only players in the live ball era who have hit at least 3,000 hits while striking out less than 500 times. But Gwynn was not a power hitter (slugging only .500 only four times) and only played the postseason three times.

6) Wade Boggs

Best Position: Fourth Place, 1985

Wade had a .328 lifetime average with 3,010 hits. He won five batting titles and led the league in on-base percentage six times, but did not stand out when it came to home runs, something that influenced the criteria of voters.

In 1986, when he hit .357 with a .939 OPS, he was considered the third-best Red Sox, behind Roger Clemens and Jim Rice; that year I finish seventh. In 1987 he averaged .363 and hit 24 home runs, with the best OPS (no one paid any attention to this) and Over-the-Top Wins (not this either) among the position players in the league; finished ninth.

7) Eddie Murray

Best Position: Second Place, 1982 and 1983

Murray was close on a couple of occasions, but there’s no arguing either that he was robbed in 1982 and 1983. His best year was perhaps 1984, when he finished fourth and, along with several position players, had a better storyline than the pitcher. Puerto Rican Guillermo “Willie” Hernández, who took the MVP.

8) Roberto Alomar

Best Position: Third Place, 1999

Alomar’s first mistake was to defend the intermediate. It is the least winning position of the MVP award, with only 11 winners since 1931. The Puerto Rican shone at second base, where he won 10 Golden Gloves. He was a fighter at the plate and a threat at the bases. But he only had two seasons with at least 20 home runs and 100 RBIs. It is another case in which its attributes did not align with the traditional VMY approach.

Alomar had great seasons with the Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993, but finished sixth on both occasions, with multiple teammates ahead of him. He was behind his compatriot Iván Rodríguez and the Dominican Pedro Martínez in 1999.

9) Johnny Mize

Best Position: Second Place, 1939 and 1940

He had his best seasons between 1936 and 1948 (missing three years because of the war), in which he had a .997 OPS. Only Ted Williams (1,129) and Hank Greenberg (1,038) beat him in that period.

Between 1937-1940 his average season was .341 batting, OPS 1.042, 31 homers and 115 RBIs. He lost to the 27-game winner Bucky Walters in 1939 (if the Cy Young existed, he might have won) and inexplicably to Frank McCormick in 1940.

10) Mike Piazza

Best Position: Second Place, 1996 and 1997

Despite occupying such a demanding defensive position, Piazza had offensive records that have traditionally been associated with MVP. He had nine seasons with more than 30 home runs, six of which he accompanied with more than 100 RBIs. He led his league in OPS + twice (1995 and 1997).

It is not his fault that he fell behind Larry Walker in 1997. But Piazza put forward arguments for winning the National MVP in 1995, when he took the Barry Larkin Prize (Piazza finished fourth in the vote).

11) Ozzie Smith

Best Position: Second Place, 1987

You don’t win MVP for the defense. That remains the case, even with all the new defensive metrics we have today.

Although he is considered by many to be the best shortstop in history (13 Golden Gloves), he only had four seasons with an OPS + above average and only six seasons in which he appeared on the ballot for the MVP.

12) Manny Ramírez

Best Position: Third Place, 1999 and 2004

“Manny being Manny” and not “Manny being MVP”. It’s impressive when you consider that he gave 555 home runs in his career, drove 1,813 runs and had a .312 average, participating in 11 postseason teams. The Dominican is one of the best right-handed hitters we’ve ever seen. But Ramírez’s best years – he led the American in OPS three times, won the batting title in 2002, and was the leader in home runs in 2004 – were when several players were leaving video game numbers.

The Dominican’s best moment was not in the third places mentioned, but when he finished fourth in 2008, after coming to the Dodgers mid-season and shining for 53 games.

13) Adrián Beltré

Best Position: Second Place, 2004

Beltré had an unusual career. His offensive numbers declined when a player is typically in his best years, but he was more productive after age 30. The Quiquequeanano accumulated more than 3,000 hits and was close to 500 home runs without the need for impressive seasons, rather with persistence.

Although Beltré has a solid Hall of Fame case and will almost certainly be one of the members in the class of 2024, he was never able to win a MVP. Her 2004 OPS (1,017) was the best of her career by nearly 100 points, but although she earned six first-place votes, no one was going to take the MVP from Barry Bonds that year.

14) David Ortiz

Best Position: Second Place, 2005

No designated hitter in history has been named MVP of his league. Given the influence of WAR (Victories Above Replacement) on voting, it may never happen. So the Dominican, who served as a designated hitter in his career with the Red Sox, never had a real shot, despite finishing in the top three on a couple of occasions.

Ortiz ended his career in style, leading the American League in OPS, doubles and RBIs in 2016, but finished sixth.

15) Jim Thome

Best Position: Fourth Place, 2003

Thome hit a lot of home runs. He pushed many runs. He was on several good teams in his years in Cleveland. He was loved by the press (something that, let’s be fair, seems to help a little).

But Thome was never the face of any of his teams. In three of his five best seasons, according to WAR, he had one or more teammates who finished ahead of him in the voting. In what was perhaps his best year in 2002, when he led the American in OPS (1,122) and OPS + (197), he finished seventh.

Honorable mentions: This list could be eternal. There were many players who had merits to be recognized as MVP: Luke Appling, Carlos Beltrán, Craig Biggio, Lou Brock, Robinson Canó, Gary Carter, Joe Cronin, Todd Helton, Ralph Kiner, Edgar Martínez, Mark McGwire, Paul Molitor, Rafael Palmeiro , Tany Pérez, Kirby Puckett, Tim Raines, Scott Rolen, Al Simmons, Duke Snider, Alan Trammell, Arky Vaughan, Lou Whitaker, Billy Williams and Dave Winfield, just to name a few.

