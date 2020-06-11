Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said there is a 100% chance there will be a baseball season this year.

The majors will present another proposal to start the season, postponed by the pandemic, in empty parks. However, Manfred warned on Wednesday that he will unilaterally order to launch the campaign if an agreement is not reached.

“I can tell you unequivocally that we are going to play Major League Baseball this year,” he emphasized.

Manfred insisted that the odds of playing this year were “100 percent.”

The players’ union presented its second proposal Tuesday, calling for an 89-game campaign, instead of the 162 traditionally contested, as well as 100% of prorated wages. The day before, Major League Baseball presented a plan that covered 76 regular-season games, guaranteed just 50% of prorated wages, and contributed an additional 25% if the playoffs were completed.

“It is another significant step on the player side and in the matter of salary terms that has kept us apart,” Manfred said during an interview with ESPN, before that network covered the amateur draft. “We are confident that we will generate a reciprocal movement of the players association, that we will see a number other than 100% in wages and some recognition that 89 games, taking into account the heights we are on the calendar during this pandemic, will not they are realistic. ”

Major League Baseball has threatened to implement an even shorter schedule if players insist on receiving 100% of their prorated wages. The union could file a complaint, noting that a longer schedule was financially viable.

Accordingly, the guild would ask arbitration judge Mark Irvings to award compensation.

There has not been a schedule of fewer than 80 games in a major season campaign since 1879.

Both Major League Baseball and the union have proposed expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to as many as 16 this year and next, but that lengthy postseason would hinge on an agreement being reached.

“I would prefer to negotiate a new agreement with the Association that gives us more games and amicably solves the problems that have separated us,” said Manfred. “But at the end of the day, we negotiated in March the right to start the season with a number of games that we choose in these particular circumstances. And if we have to, we will exercise that right. ”