Only 0.7% of Major League Baseball employees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The small amount of positive results, announced on Sunday, was good news for a sport trying to pull off a season that didn’t even kick off.

The researchers received 6,237 complete analyzes of employees from 26 clubs. They ended up with 5,754 tests that were taken between April 14 and 15 in the United States, using 5,603 results. The false positive rate was 0.5%.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University and one of the study leaders said that the presence of antibodies among MLB employees was lower than that of the general population during tests conducted in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami.

“I was expecting a slightly higher number,” Bhattacharya said in a conference call. “The group of people in the MLB population we tested for have been less affected by the COVID epidemic than their adjacent communities.”

Information on MLB players was not removed in the study, and some family members were included.

Following the pandemic, the preseason was suspended on March 12 and the opening day, scheduled for March 26, was suspended. MLB plans to make a presentation this week to the players’ union with a possible start date for the campaign, and has said a frequent testing protocol would be necessary.

Antibodies are produced by the person’s immune system if they have been infected with the virus.

The University of Southern California and the Sports Medicine Research and Analysis Laboratory in Salt Lake City also led the study.

Player data was not disaggregated. The study is not representative of the general population, given that 95% of the participants were under 65 and few had associated morbidities.

Bhattacharya explained that MLB employees are younger than the general population and that they took preventive measures, such as frequent hand washing, when they started spring training in early February, much earlier than the rest of the people.

An MLB employee is not known to have died of COVID-19.

Although the percentage of employees of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a positive result was the highest among the teams, the margin of error is too high to draw conclusions because only 123 tests of the team were included.

Bhattacharya called the results “both good and bad news” because it confirms that the virus has not spread enormously in MLB, but that many players remain exposed.

Sixty people tested positive after the initial analysis, and the number was adjusted to 42 when taking false positives and false negatives into account.

MLB doctors reviewed the results last month. The aim of the study was to determine how expanded COVID-19 is, which will help governments and medical experts by evaluating when they should lift containment measures.

The Chicago, Cincinnati, Colorado and Miami Cubs did not participate, Bhattacharya said.

“The MLB population is a special population. They are not representative of every city they are in, “said Bhattacharya. “They are also wealthier than the typical population, so it is not representative. They have an organization that allowed us to take samples in just two days in so many parts in unison. And that is unique. ”

“I didn’t get that they did it for profit,” said Bhattacharya. “If the economy reopens, you will have large congregations of people in sports. It is something that to some extent benefits everyone. Actually I think they did it because they want to contribute to the knowledge of public health ”.

Each club received approximately 350 tests.

“Being able to probe how much the epidemic has spread in so many parts at the same time is something really special,” said Bhattacharya.

