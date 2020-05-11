Pedro G. Briceño

The forced recess due to the presence of the Covid-19 in the world already amounts to about 46 days, at least since this year’s Major League Baseball campaign should have been launched.

During this time, players remain confined, dedicating a few hours a day to staying in college, but in the worst case scenario they fail to receive most of the wages they were meant to carry into their wallets this year.

Listin Diario made a list of the amounts that at least in each game are failing to win much of the bulk of Dominican players in this time of stoppage of activities. This is equal to the salary earned by each of them.

Manny Machado, whose contract for 300 million signed with the Padres in February 2019, is the most affected among the people of Quiche, because his salary for each meeting made was scheduled to be 185, 185 thousand dollars, which represents the seventh most lucrative amount among all members of the majors. In that sense, it is equaled, among Hispanics, with Miguel Cabrera, who also owns that pay.

Machado is followed by Dominicans, Albert Pujols, who is paid 179,012 by Anaheim for a crash, a product of his 29 million salary that will accrue in his penultimate year of contract with the club, out of the 240 million he agreed to in 2011 .

Robinson Canó, the 10-year-old, $ 240 million man in 2013, is third with a $ 148,148 payoff per crash, followed by Marcell Ozuna, who will earn $ 111,111 and his $ 18 million one-year deal with the Braves. Carlos Santana, who in 2017 agreed for 60 million dollars, follows him with 108,025 thousand dollars a day and who closes the group of Dominicans with a triple digit salary per day.

The list is continued by Jean Segura, 87,963 daily; Nelson Cruz, $ 74,074 thousand; Starling Mars, 70,988; Carlos Martínez, 70,988; Edwin Encarnación 67, 901; Jeuris Familia, 67,370: Alex Colomé, 65,015; Michael Pineda, 61,720; Luis Severino, who will lose the entire campaign due to Tommy John intervention, 61,730; Kelvin Herrera wins 52,470; Jonathan Villar has a daily salary of 50,617; Gregory Polanco has a salary of 49,383 and José Ramírez of $ 38,580 thousand a day.

Dominicans on the rise

Wages.

Some Dominicans already with a degree of stellarity or en route to them will exhibit their low wages and cases such as Eloy Jiménez, 9,259; Rafael Devers, 4,275; Luis Castillo, 4,096; Miguel Andújar, 3,904; Juan Soto, 3,885; Adalberto Mondesí, 3,731; Amed Rosario, 3,758; Víctor Robles, 3,659; Fernando Tatis Jr 3,653; Franmil Reyes 3,620; Vladimir Guerrero Jr 3,576 among others.

.