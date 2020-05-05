Throughout baseball history we have seen all sorts of rare changes.

We have seen two teams (Tigers and Indians) change their managers (Joe Gordon and Jimmy Dykes). To a narrator (Ernie Harwell) exchanged for a player (Cliff Dapper). Two guys (Max Flack and Cliff Heathcote) who were moved by each other between double-game plays. And to players like John McDonald, Dickie Noles and Harry Chiti who were traded for…. themselves (they ended up being the “player to be named” in movements that led them to other teams for a short time).

But the strangest changes of all are those in which players are moved to other teams by animals, food, or inanimate objects. Don’t believe us? Here are the 10 weirdest changes in baseball history.

1. Lefty Grove by a fence

Grove pitched six games for the Martinsburg Mountaineers of the Blue Ridge League in 1920. He was sold to the Baltimore Orioles of the International League in June of that season for $ 3,500, which was what it cost to fix the outfield fence of the Martinsburg stadium. , which had been destroyed by a storm.

The Orioles had Grove in their finals until they sold him to the Philadelphia Athletics in 1925 for $ 100,600 (or $ 600 more than the Yankees paid for Babe Ruth). Grove would end up winning 300 games and nine ERA titles. It is not known how good that fence was.

2. Dave Winfield for dinner

The 1994 strike left us without the end of that season, including the World Series, as it also brought us one of the most unique transactions in the history of the Big Top.

The strike started in mid-August, but the season was not canceled until mid-September. Until that happened, teams could continue to operate as if there were games, and the Indians – who still hoped to get into the postseason – traded for Winfield just before the Aug. 31 limit. Cleveland was supposed to give him a player to be named after Minnesota, but due to the strike, that never happened. To solve the matter, the directors of the Indians took the directors of the Twins to dinner. If the one they ate was as good as Winfield, then it must have been a tremendous dinner.

3. Tris Speaker for the rent

The Boston Americans signed the Speaker of the Texas League in 1907, but hit just .158 for Boston in seven games. With the organization largely uninterested in him at the time, Speaker had to pay his own expenses during the team’s spring camp in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1908. At the end of Spring Training, the Americans – who changed their name to Red Sox – They gave their contract to the Little Rock team of the Southern Association as payment for using the field.

The only detail was that if Speaker ended up improving, Boston reserved the right to buy it again for $ 500. Well, boy did he improve, so much so that he ended up in the Hall of Fame. The Red Sox welcomed him back at the end of the year, and he ended up leading the club in winning two World Series.

4. Johnny Jones for a live turkey

Jones never made it to the big leagues, but his name will forever live in infamy for being the player Joe Engel traded for a turkey.

Jones was one of those shorts who didn’t hit much that he played for the Chattanooga Lookouts, and the local press had it on him. So in 1930, Engel sent him to the Charlotte Hornets of the Piedmont League in exchange for a 25-pound turkey that, according to Engel himself, was “having a better year.” Engel had the turkey cooked for dinner by the Southern Baseball Writers Association. But it looks like the meat was a little tough, so perhaps the Hornets came out with the best part of the transaction.

5. Kerry Ligtenberg for bats and balls

After not being taken over by anyone in the draft, Ligtenberg finished with the Minneapolis Loons of the Prairie League, an independent circuit, for a floor of $ 650 a month. In 1996, he only needed to complete one more class to graduate as an engineer at the University of Minnesota and probably leave baseball in the past. But the Braves, on the recommendation of Loons manager Greg Olson, became interested in him.

The Braves signed Ligtenberg, and the club’s assistant general manager Dean Taylor offered Olson a reward for the recommendation. Olson was a practical guy, so he asked for something his club really needed: 12 dozen balls and two dozen bats. A steal for the Braves, with whom Ligtenberg ended up pitching 254 games in five seasons.

6. Keith Comstock for $ 100 and a bag of balls

This went a little further than the previous transaction, because the left-hander Comstock actually had to deliver the balls himself.

Comstock had been around the minors for a while, and by then he was with the A’s organization when, in the spring of 1983, the Tigers took an interest in him. Detroit offered $ 100. When that was not enough, Detroit improved the offer by also offering the balls. Comstock made it to the big leagues in 1984.

7. Joe Martina for some oysters

Martina launched only one season for the Washington Senators in 1924. But her name will always be part of history because of the 1921 change in which Dallas sent him to New Orleans for two barrels of oysters.

Due to that transaction, Martina was always known as “Joey Ostra”.

8. Len Dondero for some donuts… well, almost

Dondero was an infielder who played for San Antonio in the Texas League in 1930. When Dallas team owners George and Julius Schepps, who also owned a bakery, offered San Antonio owner Homer Hammonds a dozen Donuts by Dondero, Hammonds bit the hook. But in the end the owners of both clubs had to share the donuts, since the change was not approved.

9. Cy Young for a suit

The Cleveland Spiders needed an arm, and owner Frank Robinson decided to go for Denton Young, who had had a solid season with the Canton Dadjys of the Tri-State League.

Young would end up being known for his record numbers, his famous nickname (Cy, for “Cyclone”, due to the tenacity of his pitching) and for inspiring the most prestigious pitching award in existence, the Cy Young. And all it took Robinson to get was $ 250 or $ 300 (there are several versions) and a new suit for Canton’s manager.

10. Mike Cisco for… nothing

It happened during Spring Training, when Cisco, a player who had been taken in the 36th round of the 2008 draft, was going nowhere in the Phillies’ organization despite leaving good numbers in Double-A and Triple-A the previous season.

The Angels needed an arm to add depth in the minors, and the Phillies gave Cisco as a gesture of goodwill.

Every once in a while you hear about a guy they traded for a dollar, just to put something in the transaction log. But “there was no compensation” is something very rare. Cisco never made it to the majors, but left a 3.99 ERA in Double-A during his only year with the Angels, which can be considered … better than nothing?

