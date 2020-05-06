Few enjoy good debate like baseball fans. With that in mind, we asked our reporters to list the top five players in the history of each franchise in a particular position, as done with that team.

Here are the top five center fielders in Astros history, according to MLB.com reporter Brian McTaggart.

1) César Cedeño (1970-1981)

Key Fact: His 49.6 WAR (Victory Over Replacement) is the highest among patrolmen in Astros history

Cedeño was signed at 17 by the Astros from the Dominican Republic and made his major league debut at 19. He was compared to Willie Mays earlier in his career by manager Leo Durocher, before injuries began to affect him. . Likewise, Cedeño was a dynamic center fielder for the Astros for a decade and continues to be considered one of the top five offensive players in club history.

With an unusual combination of speed, power and defense, Cedeño was the second player in history (Lou Brock in 1967) to hit 20 homers and steal 50 bases in one year, and he did so three times in a row (1972-1974). He is the only Astros member to bat for the cycle twice. The Dominican won five Gold Gloves in a row (1972-1976), was called up to four All-Star Games and was chosen as the team’s Most Valuable Player in 1972.

“It was absolutely incredible,” said former Astros president and CEO Tal Smith. “He was one of the best talents the franchise has ever had. That doesn’t mean he was the one who contributed the most, because obviously Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, Lance Berkman and others have played longer and have done really well. But Cedeño, from the point of view of talent, because I thought he would be destined for the Hall of Fame. ”

In 12 years in Houston, Cedeño had averages of .289 / .351 / .454 with 343 doublets, 55 triples, 163 home runs, 778 RBIs and 487 stolen bases, the latter being the current record 40 years after his last encounter with the planets.

“I would say yes. I am satisfied, ”said the native of Santo Domingo. “People are talking about it ‘you didn’t do this, you didn’t do that.’ I torn my anterior cruciate ligament in 1977 and fractured my ankle in 1980 [en el Juego 3 de la Serie de Campeonato de la Liga Nacional ante los Filis]. They are serious injuries that I had to overcome, but nobody talks about it. It’s in the past, I guess. I’m not one of those who likes to talk about themselves. “

But ask any player from the Astros who has been on the 1980 National Champion West team, who lost to the Phillies in the SCLN, if Cedeño had been in good health, and pitcher J.R. Richard, the Astros would have advanced to their first World Series.

“Cedeño was probably by then one of the best players in the majors,” said his former teammate, Enos Cabell.

2) Jimmy Wynn (1963-1973)

Key Fact: He held the club record with 223 home runs, until Bagwell topped it in 1999.

The franchise’s first major gunboat, Wynn debuted with the Colts .45 in 1963 and played 11 seasons in Houston earning himself the nickname “Toy Cannon” for its prodigious power, despite its 5-foot-9 stature ( 1.79 meters). He detonated 37 home runs in 1967 and hit at least 20 in six other seasons. He hit 291 home runs in his 15-year career.

“I’m a little taller than him and had strength, but I would have had to hit from second base to get the ball as far as he was,” said his former teammate Norm Miller. “Jimmy never hit a small homer.”

3) Michael Bourn (2008-2011)

Key fact: Along with Cedeño, they are the only Astros patrolmen to win a Golden Glove

He came to his hometown from the Phillies after the 2007 season, in exchange for Brad Lidge. Bourn took over the central prairie, where he demonstrated his impressive speed.

He led the National League on stolen bases in 2009 (61), 2010 (52) and 2011 (61), while winning two Golden Gloves with the Astros (2009-2010). He had a .696 OPS with Houston, before being traded to the Braves midway through the 2011 season.

4) Steve Finley (1991-1994)

Key Fact: It is ninth in franchise history with 41 triples

Finley didn’t explode until he left Houston, but in his four seasons with the Astros, he averaged .281 / .331 / .406 with 32 home runs and 186 RBIs in 557 games. He was acquired from the Orioles after the 1991 season in a trade that sent gunner Glenn Davis to Baltimore. Finley was a solid offensive player with a stellar defense.

The Astros sent Finley to the Padres in a trade that involved 11 players after the 1994 season, which left Ken Caminiti in San Diego, while Derek Bell, Doug Brocail and others stopped Houston. The trade did not work for the Astros. Caminiti was the National MVP in 1996 with San Diego, while Finley won five Golden Gloves and was called up to three All-Star Games with the Padres and D-backs.

5) Jake Marisnick (2014-2019)

Key Fact: If 7.8 defensive WAR is the third highest for any Astros player

Marisnick’s five and a half seasons in Houston included multiple impressive catches, creating for the ranger the reputation of one of the best defensive patrolmen. Mostly, he was the Astros’ fourth outfielder and a sprinter off the bench. If he had played more frequently, he probably would have won one or two Gold Gloves.

He played 631 regular-season games with the Astros and left averages of .232 / .285 / .396 with 53 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He averaged .333 with a .745 OPS in 23 postseason games with Houston.

Mentions

Willy Taveras (2004-06) was in the starting field for the Astros first team in a World Series (2005), finishing second in the vote for the American League Rookie of the Year. His streak of 30 straight games hitting in 2006 remains the club’s mark.

Carl Everett (1998-99) hit 40 home runs and drove in 184 runs over two seasons in Houston.

Gerald Young (1987-92) has the club mark on a season with 65 stolen bases established in 1988.

Note: George Springer, Terry Puhl, and Richard Hidalgo are considered to be right fielders on this project because they started more games at that position than as center fielders.

.