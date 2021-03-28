big knockout to retain welterweight title

A left-footed shot was enough to finish a fine job and confirm a great defense of the crown. Alberto Palmetta defeated José Herrera by knockout in the second round and thus maintains the WBA International welterweight title. The victory was at the Antonio Rotili microstadium of the Lanús club, in Greater Buenos Aires.

Ten seconds after the second round was over, Palmetta hit a left cross straight to the Mexican’s jaw and sent him to the canvas.. There was no more. The 30-year-old Argentine, sixth in the WBA world ranking and Olympic in Rio 2016, returned to the country after eight victories abroad and did it in a big way.

Palmetta won by KO.

Palmetta became the WBA welterweight champion on August 15th by knocking out American Tre’Sean Wiggins in Daytona Beach. His record now stands at 16 wins (12 by KO) and 1 loss. In addition, on the same day in Lanús, Alberto Melián beat the hitherto undefeated Dominican Frency Fortunato Saya by points in a unanimous decision, in the featherweight category.

