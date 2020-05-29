The disinformation has allowed people to want to take advantage of the situation, as is the case of those who sell the so-called 5GBioShield

The device sells for up to $ 400 dollars.

Capture of the portal that sells the 5GBioShield / Courtesy

In the face of the pandemic, the false news has spread that the new 5G network is the cause of the pandemichowever the World Health Organization has said that there is no evidence, but now the extreme of this falsehood is that there are those who want to take advantage of selling USB’s that supposedly protect people from the effects of this network.

Misinformation has taken people to extremes like a week ago that in the UK they burned 5G towers and attacked some employees who were maintaining the antennas.

Misinformation has allowed people to want to take advantage of the situation, as is the case of those who sell the so-called 5GBioShield, a USB device that promises protection against the “negative effects” of the 5G network.

According to those responsible for this device, the 5GBioShield protects users from 5G radiation, something that already sounds ridiculous from there, but unfortunately there are people falling for deception Because they say their USB has a “portable nano-layer quantum holographic catalyst,” whatever that means.

Fortunately for those responsible for this scam, The BBC mentioned that this device gained popularity when a member of the 5G committee in Glastonbury, England recommended that people use it.He mentioned that he was actually helping to save himself from this technology.

The device sells for up to $ 400 dollars, when experts have confirmed that it is a simple USB stick worth just $ 4that is, it is selling at 100 times its price.

