April 03, 202012: 04 pm

The Rosalia It has always been given to her fans, and this time it occurred to her to come down from the stage at a concert in the USA. and this happened to him .. Oh my!

The certain thing is that the interpreter of “Malamente” and “With height”, approached the first line of the public to greet his faithful followers.

But when she was in those, a woman took her tightly by the neck and hugged her with impressive energy.

The Spanish tried to free herself, while saying “” Thank you, thank you very much “, but her fan did not want to let her go for anything in the world.

In the end he succeeded, not without much difficulty, and continued his journey taking, this time, forecasts of distance and just brushing his hands.

Oh my god, is that Rosalia arouses many passions in his fans!

