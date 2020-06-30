Big E is one of the many WWE Superstars who still performs for the company in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods formed an alliance six years ago called The New Day. The WWE Universe has come to love her character and hopes to see all three fight each week.

Big E on WWE backstage reaction to COVID-19

Big E was at The Sports Bubble. During the show, the WWE Tag Team Champion talked about The Undertaker’s retirement, the moment a cop pointed a gun at him, and how WWE dealt with his first positive COVID-19 case.

In case you didn’t know, one of WWE’s development talents tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. This disrupted the entire WWE recording schedule, and the company forced all of its employees to undergo the test.

Big E remembers the incident as follows;

“Well, it definitely changed our recording schedule that week, so when we found out about the positive test with an NXT talent if we were supposed to record that day, but I think the day it was discovered, but the next day actually We recorded that day and the next day we found that night, the next day we had to stop recording. We all got tested. They used a nasal swab for THE Coronavirus TEST, FROM WHICH I heard some horror stories and it’s not great, don’t get me wrong, it’s not as bad as I thought, but it’s not great either ”(h / t Wrestlingnews.co)

The COVID-19 has caused a dramatic change in the sports world, and has also caught up with the world of Pro-Wrestling. He explained the tests and how WWE advanced with those that were negative.

“We did all the tests that day and then, if the result was negative, he was allowed to record again the next day, so it definitely caused a change in the way we do things and programs again. I think there may be more evidence in the future. ” which honestly is what we should be doing. “

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.