Big data to analyze police violence in the United States

In full controversy over the police violence In the United States, a team of American researchers has carried out an analysis of data on the actions of the patrols of the Chicago Police Department (CPD). Its authors intend that the results obtained serve to modify and improve the future structural reform of the police force, which the body will presumably assume during the next few years.

The study, published in the journal Science, casts a stark reality: Black officers made fewer arrests and used violence less frequently than white officers during the three years analyzed. In the same way, it shows that Hispanic agents and the women they used less force than white men.

On average, agents of different racial, ethnic and gender identities act differently

Roman rivera

“We can affirm, on average, that agents of different racial, ethnic and gender identities act differently,” he tells SINC. Roman rivera, co-author of the study and doctoral student in the Department of Economics at Columbia University (USA).

This Big Data work arises after various incidents, such as the death of citizen George Floyd, after which the accusations to the US police of acting increased in an abusive and discriminatory way.

To carry it out, the investigators selected the Chicago Police Department, which operates in a diverse city, in which half of its inhabitants identify as non-white. This body, according to the authors, has undergone “substantial diversification” in recent decades, in which “half of the officers belong to minorities and more than a fifth are women”. This heterogeneity was ideal for analyzing differences in the behavior of the agents.

Then they collected data on 2.9 million work shifts and 1.6 million events that occurred. from 2012 to 2015. These data were associated with others, such as the demographic characteristics of the people involved, geolocation and the actions carried out by agents that included detaining, arresting and using force against civilians.

Chicago Districts Map by Crime% (A), Majority Race (B), and Distribution of White, Black, Hispanic, and Female Agents (CF)

Black civilians hardest hit

With comparable working conditions, black officers make 5.72 fewer stops per 100 shifts for suspicious behavior, which represents a reduction equivalent to 31% of the average volume of white officers.

The group of black officers makes 15.16 fewer arrests, 1.93 fewer arrests, and uses 0.10 times less force than their white counterparts.

The differences in terms of arrests and assaults are more accentuated when the civilians involved are black

Regarding the performances on black civilians, the deployment of black officers produces 12.55 fewer arrests every 100 minutes, 39% less the kind carried out by white agents. In contrast, black civil servants make 1.31 fewer stops of white civilians every 100 minutes, compared to white officers, a reduction of 17%.

Black officers also deploy force against black civilians 0.08 times less per 100 minutes compared to their white colleagues, and their force ends up producing 0.03 times less injuries.

Decrease in stops, detentions and attacks by groups

Like their black companions, Hispanic agents who face the same working conditions make fewer arrests, make fewer arrests, and use less force than white officers, although the differences are more modest.

Something similar happens with the agents, who made 0.61 fewer total arrests per 100 shifts (7% less than the average number of male arrests) and 0.54 fewer arrests of black civilians per 100 shifts (equivalent to 9% less). Also, women use force 28% less than men in a generalized way.

There are a wide variety of mechanisms that can explain the results, such as white agents being racially biased or simply being more aggressive towards all civilians

Roman rivera

“This study supports the claim that the diversity of officers can change police work, in particular by reducing the enforcement of the law against minority civilians for minor offenses,” explains researcher Rivera.

However, the scientists point out that their study contains certain limitations, such as the impossibility of establishing a completely fair comparison based on the different situations to which the agents face or the omission of the motives that have led them to act in one way or another. Therefore, they demand more studies in this line.

“There are a wide variety of mechanisms that can explain the results, such as white agents being racially biased or simply being more aggressive towards all civilians. This may be due to the way in which they acquire the training, to the fact that they are encouraged by their colleagues or superiors, or their individual beliefs, but we do not have data to answer these questions in this study ”, he concludes.

Rivera, Roman et al. “The role of officer race and gender in police-civilian interactions in Chicago.” Science, 2020.

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.