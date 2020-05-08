No one would think that Monday became the most anticipated days of the week. The documentary The Last Dance and the confinement in which more than half of the planet is plunged, have made it so and its director, Jason Hehir, knows how to continue fueling expectation. Once the first six episodes are broadcast, the final stretch is coming and everything indicates that fans will be able to enjoy surprising revelations about Michael Jordan and its Chicago Bulls. The enormous competitiveness and curious way to motivate his fellow Jordanians is well known to all, and verified with what we have carried as a documentary, with a maximum requirement that can break the morale of many. But a higher status in this regard will be achieved in the coming episodes.

At least this is what Hehir testifies in some statements collected by NBC Sports, after he went to the media program The Dan Patrick Show. “My fear before starting the documentary was that people would end up hating Michael, and that is mainly due to what we will see in the next chapters,” the director began, pointing out. “In 7 and 8 we will discuss what it was like to share a dressing room with him and what it was like to be a rival. Things will be seen that will make many consider themselves lucky not to have shared a team with him because he is very hard on his teammates. He mentally demanded more than any rival could do, “said the direct of the documentary.

The most surprising thing comes with its climax. “There are behaviors and words that surprise me that they have been approved by ESPN and, above all, what surprises me most is that Michael Jordan agreed to broadcast what will be seen in these episodes, “he said. Jason Hehir. It must be remembered that there have already been controversies following the broadcast of The Last Dance, such as the anger of his partner Craig Hodges for having revealed that his colleagues used cocaine. One of the events that will be revealed this week will be the fight he had with Steve Kerr, around which rivers of ink ran at the time. The expectation is maximum.

