When we go through exceptional situations, such as the one recently caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we often have to resort to specific marketing tricks for these special contexts. If we analyze what has happened in recent years, we can see how several of the most important multinationals on the planet have capitalized on certain events to reach more and better consumers. So in this article, we are going to focus on the Real Time Marketing.

As its name implies, we are talking about a type of marketing different from all the others. Marketing that can be planned less, or in a different way, because a good part of our efforts will depend on external factors. We refer to real-time marketing or “Real Time Marketing”. The problem is that very few know what it is for sure and, even less, take advantage of it for the benefit of their own ventures.

In an increasingly dynamic world, in which people’s attention constantly fluctuates between one topic and another depending on the ephemeral relevance that each of them achieves, learning to control marketing in real time is fundamental to your aspirations. Only in this way will you get fully involved in the conversations that flood the networks, and become part of the interest of Internet users.

But what is real-time marketing?

Quickly, we could define real-time marketing as those marketing strategies that are carried out “on the go.” It consists, then, of commercially exploiting any event in order to promote a product or service. Logically, this implies that we are going to have to pay attention to everything that happens if we intend to capitalize on it in our favor.

Large companies are in a position not only to make some related posts on social networks. In addition to that they can put ads on search engines, launch banners, generate email campaigns or text messages, etc.

But, of course, social networks today monopolize a good part of marketing efforts in real time, both by startups and companies established in the market. This, because there is also abundant information about consumption habits thanks to Big Data, which allows to fine-tune the advertising campaigns around any event.

Considering these parameters, it only remains to be creative. How? For example, in these ways:

Successful examples of real-time marketing

Although Real Time Marketing is renewed all the time, based on the platforms and tools that experts have at hand, there are some witness cases that serve as a sample of its potential.

Without going any further, we have the famous Oreo Super Bowl tweet. In the 2013 football final, there was a power outage of several minutes, taking millions of TV fans to social media. And, as it was a matter of minute to minute, Twitter captured a good part of the Internet users. Oreo, the famous brand of cookies, knew how to read the situation very well. From his official account a tweet was published with the phrase: «Without energy. No problem. You can still soak in the dark, ”referring to the traditional habit of soaking your product in milk.

The following year, users of the same social network were on fire due to the durability problems of the iPhone 6. That Apple device suffered, especially in its Plus version, from problems with the weakness of the body. Various hashtags like #bendgate and #bendghazi were trending for days.

KitKat’s marketing specialists did not hesitate to take that opportunity: they published a tweet saying “we don’t bend, we break.” This, by the famous movement by which the KitKat are broken to the medium before being consumed. The popularity of the tweet was immediate.

Conclusions

In summary, we can say that real-time marketing is one of the best ways that we can install our products or services. Its impact is substantial if we correctly implement it to our marketing tactics. Of course, to achieve this, it is necessary to previously develop adequate market research. And, with it, content that attracts a target audience.

