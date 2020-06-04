Big companies return with boxing in Las Vegas; you have to support the little ones in Mexico: Sulaimán

Juan Manuel Vázquez

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. a12

After arid months of activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, next week Las Vegas will be boxing territory again. Top Rank, one of the most powerful companies in the industry will perform two functions in one week in the closed door format. This is celebrated by Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the World Boxing Council, although he warns that support should also be sought for the small promoters who give work to so many fighters.

“Little by little boxing returns, it will return in a ‘bubble’ of security that Top Rank sets in motion,” celebrates Sulaiman; in July he will probably also return to England and in Mexico we are having meetings to do it too. We must adjust to a new reality and be innovative for the future.

No audience

The functions that will return both in the United States and in any part of the world, including Mexico, will be expensive productions without the assistance of the public. Stages where few people will participate, in addition to the fighters and people from their corners, production people and a few indispensable of the promoters responsible for the evenings. All with controls prior to each function to avoid contagion risks.

They are expensive productions, explains Sulaimán; Because it must be ensured that no one who participates has Covid and the screening tests cost, as well as the isolation to which all participants must submit, the sanitation of the places they occupy.

At the same time, Sulaimán points out that attention should be paid to small promoters, modest entrepreneurs who carry out popular functions that serve as a source of employment for many boxers. For this type of fight, the box office revenue is essential and in this new context they can hardly organize billboards with the restrictions that the pandemic demands.

We will meet this week with small promoters because they are going through a very serious moment. The idea is to design a program to support them, without them many boxers have no job and no way to bring money home, he said.

Furthermore, the WBC expressed its support for the Black Lives Matter movement and condemned the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in the United States. The organization joined the global Blackout Tuesday protest to pause all activity on social networks.

Condemns racism

Sulaimán recalled that the WBC has a tradition of solidarity with movements that condemn racism and discrimination. Some of those historical moments of the world organism were the condemnation against Apartheid in South Africa and the support to the injustices that Hurricane Carter and Muhammad Ali suffered.

.