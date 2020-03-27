The economic crisis that has caused the coronavirus has affected several clubs in Germany significantly. Aware of this, the Bayern Munich, the Borussia Dortmund, the Leipzig and the Bayer Leverkusen They have promoted a beautiful initiative by which they will donate 20 million euros of their income to the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga teams so that they can face the situation.

Said money will come from the charges that these four clubs, which are those that have participated in the current edition of the Champions League, should receive for television rights. The funds will be reserved for those teams with “difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic“

“This campaign underlines that solidarity in the Bundesliga and in the Bundesliga 2 is not just about words. The DFL, representing all the clubs, is very grateful to the four participants in the Champions League, ”explained Christian Seifert, DFL spokesman.

The solidarity of the Bundesliga teams and players

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, CEO of Bayern Munich, has stated in this regard: “Together with the other three participants in the Champions League, we want to show solidarity to all the clubs in the first and second divisions. of the Bundesliga. In these difficult times, it is important that the stronger shoulders support the weaker. With this we also want to show that football is united right now ”.

It should be noted that the footballers of Bayern Munich, as well as the players of the Borussia Mönchengladbach, of the Borussia Dortmund, of the Werder Bremen or of Schalke 04They have shown their solidarity by agreeing to cut their salaries to help their respective clubs. In addition, there are footballers like Lewandowski who have donated a million euros out of pocket to fight the coronavirus.