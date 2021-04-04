Big Brother Watches You (The Echelon Project)

Top Secret, The Order They Want To Impose On Us, Strange, video programs, ANTENNAS, cell phones, e-mail, echelon, USA, Spain, espionage, Europe, Fax, big brother, calls, world, Computers, United Kingdom, satellites , Sitel, mobile phones

Are we all being spied on? Apparently yes, and they are using the most advanced technology, the best trained human resources and the highest budgets to maintain a global information capture flow that ranges from large corporations to presidents of state. , through any citizen who lives in the West and uses communications technology.

The Echelon Network, has been operating for 50 years and its current state of sophistication is simply indescribable, in the following video program, Jose Luis and Vicente Fuentes, engage in debate to try to explain the scope and power of Echelon, the most impressive global spy network that the planet has seen.

The following two tabs change content below.

Email Address: joseluis@mundodesconocido.es