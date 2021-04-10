Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies

CBS Big Brother Star Dies: Nikki Grahame

British “Big Brother” star Nikki Grahame has died at the age of 38, the realities star’s agent confirmed to Sky News. His death was first reported on a GoFundMe page created after his battle with anorexia returned, saying that Grahame died on Friday, April 9.

Here’s what you need to know about the reality TV star’s life and death:

Grahame starred in “Big Brother” in both the UK and Canada

In 2006, Grahame was one of 22 guests on “Big Brother 7” in the UK. She lasted 58 days there, before being eliminated for the first time, but was subsequently voted back to the house along with three other evictees, through the “House next door” vote. The remaining guests got to choose which of the four would stay and Grahame was chosen. Then it was until 93 and finished in fifth place.

Grahame continued to be part of the “Big Brother” franchise by appearing on “Ultimate Big Brother,” “Big Brother 16” and “Big Brother 19” in the UK, and later on “Big Brother 4” in Canada.

In 2017, Grahame appeared on an episode of “In Therapy With Mandy Saligari,” where she spoke candidly about her life-long battle with anorexia. In an interview on the British talk show “Lorraine” related to that episode, Grahame credited “Big Brother” with saving his life.

“Before when I was in therapy, I was so clouded by the eating disorder that I hadn’t really used it, and having this opportunity brought me a lot of clarity,” Grahame said, adding, “’Big Brother’ literally opened my world to everything… I’m I’m happy and I’m really happy with myself ”.

Grahame battled anorexia for most of her life

During her time in the spotlight, Grahame spoke openly about her struggle with anorexia nervosa, writing two books about her experiences, “Dying to be Thin: The True Story of My Lifetime Battle Against Anorexia” and “Fragile.”

The description of his first book details his struggles like this:

From the age of eight to 19, Nikki struggled with anorexia nervosa, but few cases have been as extreme as hers. What has happened while suffering from this disease will surprise and shock readers. At just seven years old, Nikki began to feel like she was overweight. A comment about her fat from a gym class partner, along with the insecurity caused by her parents’ separation and the death of her beloved grandfather, were the catalysts for Nikki’s long-term eating disorder. “

The description added: “At just eight years old and weighing just under three kilos, he was diagnosed with anorexia. For the next eight years, Nikki was in and out of seven institutions, during which time she attempted suicide twice and had to be sedated up to four times a day in order to be force-fed. At one point, they sedated her for 14 days, while doctors sewed a tube into her stomach, through which they fed her to bring her weight out of the critical range. “

The GoFundMe created by his friends talked about his recent relapse.

“Over the past few years, Nikki’s family and friends have tried desperately to get Nikki as much help as possible through the NHS, but unfortunately the treatments have failed and we have exhausted all possible avenues, and now Nik is sadly in very bad shape. disrepair. This is now our last hope. That is why we believe that receiving his treatment in a specialized clinic is the only option he has left, ”stated the GoFundMe.

Then came a sad update on Saturday, April 10, announcing that Grahame had died.

“It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early morning of Friday April 9,” wrote her friend Leon Dee. “It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so valuable was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family, who will miss her immensely. “

Sky News reported that Grahame had been in a private hospital at the time of his death. No further details have been released at this time.

Big Brother US returns in the summer of 2021 for its 23rd season. Big Brother Canada returned for its ninth season, on March 3.

