Big Brother of Portugal drew attention by penalizing a participant accused of homophobia within the program’s home, shown by TVI.

Helder, participant of the ‘Big Brother’ of Portugal accused of having made homophobic statements

During a resistance test, participant Hélder commented to some colleagues: “I prefer to be a womanizer than to be [gay]… With all due respect, of course. You don’t understand. “

On the official social networks of Big Brother in Portugal, a post made hours before the program indicated that “Hélder’s sexual discrimination attitude will have consequences”.

“Hélder, your actions in the last few days left a lot to be desired. In Big Brother, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic and racist attitudes are inadmissible, just as in our society”, stated the production, in conversation with the participant that was broadcast.

Then, he continued: “All these transgressions are serious crimes that Big Brother will never be able to turn a blind eye to. It is not because he is locked up in a house that he can say and do whatever he pleases.”

“I remind you that Hélder and all the competitors are being watched 24 hours a day and the whole country is watching you. Today, Portugal woke up extremely angry with his comment”, continued the production of Big Brother of Portugal.

Finally, it was informed that the elimination or not of Hélder would be left to the public: “I expected this house to be a reflection of society in a positive way and not in a negative or prejudiced way.”

The vote on the elimination or not of Hélder from Big Brother Portugal begins this Tuesday, 12th, and the result will be released next Sunday, 17th.

Check below publications about the moment involving the statement by which Hélder was accused of homophobia in the Big Brother of Portugal:

