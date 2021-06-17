Big Brother Australia Star Damaged Her Face With TikTok Freckle Tutorial. Yep, how they read it, Tilly whitfeldThe 21-year-old recently recounted how she damaged her face for following a beauty hack on TikTok that became trending, telling how to get freckles at home. WTF?

In an interview with the New York Times, the Big Brother Australia star revealed why she was always wearing mega makeup on the show. He destroyed his face trying to get some homemade freckles, yep, if what you read seems RIDICULOUS and UNUSUAL! It’s because … IT IS! OMG! I couldn’t believe what I was reading.

Tilly Withfeld said that last August, she found a tutorial on TikTok on how to make your own freckles that lasted 6 months, using … brace yourselves … sewing needles and ink. DIED!

Although the tutorial did not say what type of ink, she ordered brown ink for tattoos on eBay, with the bad luck that it was a fake ink that was high in lead content.

“It didn’t hurt at all, so I didn’t think about stopping,” he explained.

The girl’s face swelled and infected, causing her to briefly lose sight in one of her eyes. She also now has scars on her cheeks and nose, and has spent about $ 12,000 on the doctor.

“The main answer is that I’m stupid, yeah, I agree,” she said.

The young woman published the photos on her Instagram.

“For those of you wondering why I have my blue clay mask on continuously throughout the show, this is what my face looked like a week before entering the house, therefore I always have makeup on and my skin is always covered. This is the result of trying to remove scars that I did to myself trying to replicate at home a beauty procedure that I saw in a video of tik tok 2 months before Big Brother entities 🤣 who the hell is thinking of doing such a thing “she explained on his Instagram. “Please please don’t try any DIY or“ do it at home ”procedures. I ended up in the hospital with temporary loss of sight in my eye due to inflammation and was very sick from the infection, not to mention that my face was unrecognizable. Leave it to the pros thanks to @bibrotherau for being so super cute and considerate #bbau #bigbrotherau. “

WTF? Seriously, how do you come up with something like that? With a sewing needle and ink ???? QUE? WHY? They do not think??? Well, those TikTok tutorials are for IDIOTS! Yes, IDIOTS! I have seen everything. I read about a 12-year-old girl who almost disfigured her face because she did an experiment with a boiled egg in the microphone and of course it exploded on her. Please, do not follow these tutorials, most, if not all, are false, edited, it is not true what you see there, or they are idiotic idiots who are not useful and dangerous by the way. Tell me those who put products that “clean or whiten the skin” or teeth and you can see the photoshop patch for leagues … GOSH!

So, Big Brother Australia star got hurt face to face with TikTok freckle tutorial.

