Big Bitcoin conference ends in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

The megaconference on the virtual currency Bitcoin that culminates this Sunday in Miami shows that cryptocurrencies are increasingly important in our daily lives and that this city wants to become the epicenter of this movement.

Thousands of people came to Wynwood this week to be part of the 2021 Bitcoin conference – the largest in the world.

The meeting that has attracted a large number of young people including crypto artists, who are dedicated to creating pieces that are only sold on the web and are valued only in that type of currency.

This fever is not likely to stop with this conference and city officials say they will study the possibility of allowing cryptocurrency transactions for certain services.