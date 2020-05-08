Big Bay Boom, the annual fireworks show on the San Diego docks, was canceled, making it the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, organizers of the July 4 show, which was expected to cost around $ 700,000 and draw half a million viewers to San Diego Bay, said the Big Bay Boom is a banned event due to orders from state and county public health that prohibit large gatherings.

“We waited as long as we could (to make the decision to cancel),” said Sandy Purdon, the event’s executive producer. “I am disappointed that it has become a great tradition here in San Diego. I am very proud of it. It’s like my baby. “

The decision follows cancellations of the July 4 celebration previously announced by Coronado and Imperial Beach.

Started in 2001, Big Bay Boom is organized by Purdon with financial and logistical support from the Port of San Diego, which is also the main sponsor. Over the years, the show has grown from a small experience to one in which fireworks are launched from four barges around Shelter Island, Harbor Island, and the Embarcadero Marina Norte and Sur parks.

The Big Bay Boom 2020 was to be bigger and better than in previous years, in part to mark its 20th anniversary, Purdon said. But with orders to stay home still in the early stages of being lifted, the organizers felt that it would be impossible to receive hundreds of thousands of people while enforcing social distancing and mouthpiece requirements.

“Since we must be on stage four (to do the show), and we probably won’t be on stage four until next year, it seemed very clear that we had to go ahead with canceling the event,” said Michael Brown, who is vice president of marketing for the San Diego Unified Port District. “Public health is the most important consideration and we didn’t see any way to be able to hold this event and hope that people would see it from a distance and not congregate … People would be piling up on the docks.”

Instead of an in-person experience, Sandieguins will have a 90-minute television event on FOX 5 and KTLA that will feature some of the most iconic moments of the past 19 years, along with profiles of military families. Viewers will even be able to watch a replay of the internationally famous 2012 Big Bay Bust when a computer glitch triggered the launch of 7,000 fireworks in a 30-second period.

And if there is a silver lining, it is that television audiences can be more captive than ever. The 2020 Big Bay Boom television special, which is already a huge TV buzz, could draw record numbers of viewers, which would further elevate the appeal of the fireworks show.

In 2018, a total of 148,000 households in San Diego and Los Angeles watched the show on television, according to a report prepared by the Point Loma Nazarene University’s Fermanian Institute of Business and Economics. The report found that the broadcast was the most viewed July 4 special locally in the country, and valued the media impact at $ 1.1 million.

Still, the cancellation will have a ripple effect on San Diego’s already heavily impacted tourism industry. That is because the event is already considered a tourist attraction because it has proven to boost the hotels, restaurants and shops in the area.

In 2018, the Big Bay Boom generated $ 1 million in tax revenue for the city of San Diego, according to the Point Loma Nazarene study. The event also added more than $ 10 million in incremental sales to San Diego businesses, and resulted in net revenue of $ 257,000 for the port, the analysis determined.

The port, which has already spent $ 150,000 in cash and $ 140,000 in exempt fees, is hopeful that the costs could be applied to next year’s Big Bay Boom, though that remains to be determined.