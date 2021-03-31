Big banks and financial companies capitulate to bitcoin

The push for institutional investment in bitcoin, which intensified in 2020, has led to the incorporation of large banks and other financial institutions into investment plans in the first cryptocurrency. Institutions that had, in the course of the last decade, expressed staunch opposition to bitcoin, now qualify it as a store of value and with merits to be included as part of traditional investment portfolios of bonds and stocks.

In recent weeks, several banks, among the largest or oldest in the United States, as well as global financial organizations, have expressed their support for bitcoin. Has been announcements of concrete investment initiatives in the first cryptocurrency, or projects oriented in that sense.

As a summary of this change in perception about bitcoin, by the traditional financial world, the Twitter account @DocumentingBTC published on Saturday, March 27, several headlines referring to financial institutions that showed a negative view of bitcoin, next to recent announcements denoting a substantial shift in perception.

Bitcoin perception, yesterday and today

Institutional investors were very rare in the past bull cycles of 2011, 2013 and 2017. The opinions of the institutions were very skeptical about bitcoin, as shown by a first fragment of the image published by @DocumentingBTC.

These three pairs of headlines from Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs, respectively, show the radical change in views on bitcoin.

The first headline on the left, published on December 25, 2017, reflects the opinion of Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette, who, in a note sent to clients of that major investment bank, suggested that the real value of bitcoin it could be $ 0. Bitcoin was trading at $ 14,400 at the time.

Three years and three months later, as the first headline on the right shows, Morgan Stanley announced that it will offer selected clients three investment funds in bitcoin, a fact reported by CryptoNews.

Another striking case of public rejection of bitcoin from the top level of management of a major bank was carried out by JPMorgan in mid-September 2017, when its CEO, Jamie Dimon, called bitcoin a “fraud” and claimed that cryptocurrencies ” they are worse than tulip bulbs. ‘

While the largest bank in the United States has not published any rectification of that radical opinion against bitcoin in three years, in practice it has taken a radical turn, as shown in the image above. Not only has he recommended to his clients the inclusion of bitcoin in traditional investment portfolios, but he has notified the SEC that he will offer indirect exposure to bitcoin through a basket of shares of companies that have invested in that cryptocurrency, as we have reported in this medium.

The third headline contrast in the image above shows the opinion of Goldman Sachs, who at the end of May last year offered five reasons why bitcoin was “not an asset class” or a “suitable investment.” Ten months later Goldman Sachs announced the reopening of its cryptocurrency trading desk, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Financial support to bitcoin is extended

As can be seen in the remaining segment of the image published by @DocumentingBTC, not only important banks have backtracked in their positions of rejection of bitcoin. Too, Such important payment systems, such as Visa and PayPal, have made a 180 ° turn in this regard.

We see, for example, that the CEO of Visa, Alfred Kelly, when he was just occupying the top executive position of that firm, in January 2018, did not consider bitcoin “as a player in the payment system”, as he outlined in that CriptoNoticias moment.

A quick three-year preview shows Visa very willing to incorporate bitcoin into its operations. On March 19, Kelly recognized bitcoin as “digital gold”, and the multinational operator also made its first transaction with stablecoins in Ethereum, with a view to working with Bitcoin in the future.

Another emblematic case is that of PayPal, due to the strong statements against bitcoin by its former CEO, Bill Harris, in April 2018. Harris called bitcoin at that time as “the biggest scam in history.” As can be seen in the previous image, Harris’s statements are opposed with a continuous process within the payment operator favorable to bitcoin, at later dates.

Already last November, the current CEO of PayPal, Dan Schulman, had affirmed that the decision of that firm to buy and sell bitcoin, was going to accelerate the adoption of this as a means of payment.

In the rest of the cases presented by @DocumentingBTC, similar to those already discussed, the favorable attitude of Deutsche Bank towards bitcoin is highlighted, who recently declared that bitcoin was “too important to ignore”. Also, the change in attitude of the ING bank towards bitcoin is proposed, which is currently working on a cryptocurrency custody technology.