‘Big Bang Theory’ already has its Monopoly version, and it’s on Amazon

‘The Big Bang Theory’ left us an increasingly distant May 16, 2019 after 12 seasons and 280 episodes. However, few have stopped seeing the adventures of Sheldon, Leonard, Raj, Howard, Penny, Bernadette and Amy repeated over and over again (okay, we didn’t forget Stuart either). But watching the episodes over and over again is not the only option to revive our hook on the series.

In another type of fiction, we would expect a video game but here things are more difficult. The most popular solution for fans is always board games and, among the most classic, there is none capable of getting more out of the identity of a series than Monopoly. Curiously, the game of buying and selling real estate has become the best ally of the passage from the most mythical fictions to the board game format. Its ability to choose several figurines of the main characters, the information and jokes that you can put in the bonus cards and, above all, the ability to fill the board with references to the series and its places, makes Monopoly a game essential for every fan. And of course ‘Big Bang Theory’ already has its own.

Eleven Force Monopoly The Big Bang Theory (Spanish Edition), Multicolor

Eleven Force amazon.es

€ 34.04

With physical formulas decorating the bills and locations ranging from Amy’s apartment to the legendary canteen of the University’s physics department, the board is fully decorated with references to the series. The penalty boxes are, for example, Bernadette’s engagement ring or Penny’s inseparable glass of wine. A version of the classic for very fans of the series, which are many.

