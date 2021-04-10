Big bang! Pumas will seek to reinforce the lead with Gervinho

The Pumas directive seek to reinforce the offensive zone and although the closure has not yet finished, several options are already being explored and one of the most attractive is that of the Ivorian Gervinho, who is currently active in Parma in Italy.

The Ivorian would arrive to replace Iturbe, footballer who earns the most in the squad and who is playing his last season with the university team.

With the departure of the footballer with a past in Rome, Pumas will seek to reinforce the lead with the African who also had a time with the Italian team and who in fact, came to play together.

According to the Italian journalist, Nicolo Schira, specialist in the transfer market, the auriazul team would already have the Parma footballer in their sights.

The Ivorian’s contract with Parma ends this summer and various media have stated that he will not renew it. Despite the fact that the career of the speedy African has come from more to less, he continues to have a football regularity and has had good presentations with his team.

This season he has played 20 games in which he scored 4 goals and distributed an assist. Gervinho had a step at Lille in France where he showed his best level, which led him to make the jump to Arsenal. Later he played for Roma to have an adventure in Chinese football and later return to Serie A with Parma.