Big bang! One of the ‘Big Six’ clubs considers leaving the Super League

The Super League is a fact. 12 teams have already announced their participation after it was founded and another 3 are expected to join as co-founders very soon. Even though the foundations are laid, It seems that the foundations are already beginning to shake, and it is that before the competition begins, there is already the possibility that a club can leave the tournament.

Florentino Pérez, who will be the president of the new European competition, firmly announced the bases that this tournament will have. However, ‘The Times’ England revealed on Tuesday that there is an English team that would be analyzing the possibility of leaving the project before its start.

According to the media, one of the teams that make up the ‘Big Six’ could leave the European Super League due to the strong opposition that the tournament has encountered and in his fans in particular.

Although ‘The Times’ did not say the team, it is rumored that Manchester City or Chelsea may be one of the teams that may leave the tournament before it starts.

The same Guardiola, Manchester City coach, already publicly communicated that he is not in favor of the Super League without even knowing the details, which could give a clue that the citizen group could choose to take a step backwards.

In fact, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin himself commented that a pardon will be given to teams that backtrack on the project, and made the call for reflection, which may have aroused some uncertainty in his decision to remain firm and continue with the Super League.

At the moment everything is a rumor, however, a step aside by a founding team of the tournament would generate a wave of tension on both sides and it is not known if more teams decide to leave or, on the contrary, they will quickly look for a replacement to maintain the solidity of the project.