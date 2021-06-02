Big bang in Boston: Stevens leaves the bench and replaces Ainge

What was given is over. The Celtis project demanded changes that were coming, and they all happened suddenly, without time to think and much to talk about. Danny Ainge leaves the offices after a management that spans almost the last two decades and he is replaced by a Brad Stevens who, attention, leaves the benches and only assumes the position of General Manager. Total and absolutely unexpected bombshell in the NBA, saying goodbye to one of the most relevant figures in the offices of the entire 21st century, the man who replaced the eternal (and eternalized) figure of a Red Auerbach who died in 2006 just three years after his ward, a member of those Larry Bird Celtics who conquered three rings in the ’80s, reach the staff of the most winning franchise in NBA history; Then alone and today, of course, with the Los Angeles Lakers, his intimate enemy.

This has two conclusions (among many others): the first, that one of the most relevant figures in the history of the Celtics is leaving, the maker of the big three (Garnett, Pierce and Allen) which gave the city of Boston its only ring in the last 35 years, a gargantuan crisis, almost inexplicable, that was only interrupted by the good work of Ainge in the offices. The second, that his conservatism has taken its toll on him and that he has been continually singled out by fans, journalists and analysts as the man who prevented a promising project, which was two victories from the Finals just eight months ago, from taking the final step towards the ring. A horrible year, harmed by the coronavirus and injuries, with play-in through and infinite doubts, he has precipitated the departure of a character who took advantage of the greed of a man named Prokhorov to make a worthy reconstruction. And that today, almost eight years later, he has seen how his team has been eliminated in the playoffs precisely because of the one who mortgaged with that transfer. The one that brought aging Garnett and Pierce to Brooklyn in exchange for draft rounds from which Tatum, Jaylwn Brown, Smart … and others who are gone (Rozier and company) have come out.