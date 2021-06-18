Big bang! Boston trades Kemba Walker to OKC for Al Horford

First bomb movement of the era ‘Brad Stevens’ as General Manager of Boston Celtics. As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski a few moments ago, the Massachusetts franchise has sent Kemba walker and pick 16 of the next NBA Draft to Oklahoma city thunder, in exchange of Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2nd round of the 2003 Draft.

The Celtics are trading Kemba Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round draft pick to Oklahoma City for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2021

This movement marks the end of Kemba’s stage in a Celtics where he has never been close to offering his best level due to the injuries he has suffered since his arrival in 2019. A few weeks ago the news had already been given that both the player and the team had reached an agreement to separate their paths as soon as the transfer market opened.

On the other hand, Horford’s return to Boston also occurs two years after signing for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019 Free Agency, and leaving the following season transferred to the Thunder.

The arrival of Moses Brown also means an excess of players at the center position for the Celtics. Currently on the roster are: Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams III, Al Horford and Brown himself. It won’t be unusual to see a Thompson exit before the 2021/22 regular season begins.

Conflicting aspirations

Financially, the Boston Celtics gets more flexibility with the move coming out of Walker’s $ 73 million contract, which can help them reinforce their second unit in the summer. OKC, for its part, accumulates with this transfer a total of three first rounds for the 2021 Draft, which will be held on July 29.