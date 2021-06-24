Big auction: chevrolet silverado monster truck

This colossal device can carry eight passengers on the platter, properly seated and tied. For safety, they installed a roll cage behind in case the machine hits the boat and its 66-inch tires are facing up.

curiously this vehicle does not reside in the United StatesInstead, it spends its days as an attraction in the UK. Sure, he has an American birth certificate, more exactly from the TNT 4×4 Shop on Long Island, which modified the truck to get the attention of its customers. In 2014 she traveled to the UK and there she was nicknamed ‘Mayhem’, and although she is not a ‘monster truck’ with all the laws, she has participated in many events crushing cars.

What it is a display device rather than competition, its interior was left practically intact, apart from a yellow box that controls the four-wheel steering system. It also incorporates a brake control located in the passenger footwell. The internals show some wear, which is very normal for a 2007 model, which has been used over the last five years on more than 30,000 trips.

It uses a 6.0-liter V8 engine that produces about 300 horsepower. In general the vehicle is in good conditionNo major rust or dents. The gearbox was tuned to handle the tremendous tires, which can be swapped for ‘street’ ones when heading to an event.

Coming soon will be auctioned by Car & Classic in the UK, without an estimated price being known for the moment.

