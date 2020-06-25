Nostalgia invades the heart of every tennis fan this week, in which the greenery and freshness of the grass should appear before our eyes. It is the week before Wimbledon, the one in which the great favorites travel to London after having squeezed to the maximum the brief and intense tour on previous grass. Only a handful of tournaments monopolize the options to get ready every year for the London Grand Slam, being Halle and Queen´s the most important. It is worth making a historical review of the behavior of the Big 3 on this tour.

Taking into account the balance of games won and lost on grass Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak DjokovicIt is obvious the great efficiency of all of them and the very limited disappointments they have experienced. But how many of the defeats they have suffered on this surface occurred at Wimbledon and how many away from the London club? It is said that the grass courts of the rest of the tournament are faster than those of the All England Lawn Tennis Club And this data extracted from UltimateTennisStatistics may offer some light for making interpretations.

Roger Federer: 187 wins and 27 losses = 87.4% efficiency; 19 titles; 14 losses outside Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal: 71 wins and 20 losses = 78% efficiency; 4 titles; 8 losses outside Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic: 95 wins and 18 losses = 84.1% efficiency; 6 titles; 8 losses outside Wimbledon

In case of Roger Federer It is very interesting because although his name automatically links to that of the Halle tournament, he came to play other tour events such as Queen’s, where he lost in the only game he played, to Byron Black in 1999 6-3 6- 0. He also had no luck at Notthingham, succumbing in the 2000 edition against Richard Fromberg 7-5 6-1, nor in s-Hertogenbosch. He attended the Dutch tournament in 2001 and succumbed to the semi-finals against Lleyton Hewitt, while in 2002 he was defeated by Sjeng Schalken.

From then on, the Swiss’s luck has hopelessly joined the Halle tournament, where he has suffered surprising defeats against rivals such as Lleyton Hewitt, in 2010, Tommy Haas, in 2012, Alexander Zverev, in 2016 and Borna Coric in 2018. However, the lost game on grass that will have generated the most pain in Roger and that has not occurred in the Wimbledon tournament, was one held in the same facilities as the Grand Slam: the London 2012 Olympic final against Andy Murray.

Regarding Rafael Nadal, his appearances in tournaments prior to Wimbledon have not been as common as in most of his rivals, but there was room for him to succeed in Queen’s and to have a warm-up against great specialists. Some of them, like Nicolas Mahut and Feliciano López, beat him in that London tournament, like Lleyton Hewitt, for retiring from the Balearic Islands in 2006, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. In this tournament she also ran into an inspired Alexandr Dolgopolov in 2015. She has also appeared in Halle on occasion, where her luck was not remarkable when she succumbed to rivals such as Alexander Waske, Dustin Brown or Philipp Kohlschreiber.

About Novak DjokovicMany do not remember that he played the s-Hertogenbosch tournament in 2006, falling to Jan Hernych 6-2 6-4, before starting his carousel at Queen’s, where he never won and was defeated four times: Marin Cilic (2018), Xavier Malisse (2010), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Arnaud Clement (2007). In his only appearance in Halle, which occurred in 2009, he fell in the final against Tommy Haas, while the other two losses occurred at the London 2012 Olympics, with Andy Murray and Juan Martín Del Potro depriving him of a medal.