Biff Pocoroba, a former Atlanta scorer who played in the All-Star Game in 1978 and was a substitute with the Braves who gave the surprise by winning the National League West Division title in 1982, passed away. He was 66 years old.

Pocoroba died Sunday, according to the Tom Wages Funeral Home, in Snellville, a suburb of Atlanta. The funeral home did not reveal the causes of his death.

Pocoroba spent his 10-year professional career with the Braves, a team he joined for 67 games in 1975. His best season was in 1977, when he had a .290 batting average with eight homers and 44 RBIs in 113 games.

He was chosen as a reserve for the All-Star Game the following year. He entered the game in the final inning of the NL 7-3 win and caught teammate Phil Niekro’s shot for the final out.

In 1982, after several shoulder problems, Pocoroba was relegated to reserve and pinch hitter. He played 56 games hitting .275 with two homers and 22 RBIs with Atlanta, which started the season with 13 consecutive wins and set a new record. That year the team won its first divisional title since 1969.

The Braves were swept out in three games by the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League championship series. Pocoroba’s only postseason appearance was in the second matchup of the series.

His timeless teammate Dale Murphy, twice voted the Most Valuable Player in the National League and who started his career as a catcher before moving to the outfield, remembered Pocoroba as “a key member of our team from the early 1980s,” before injuries frustrated his career.

Pocoroba was discharged by the Braves after only playing four games in the 1984 season. He retired at age 30 and began a second career at the helm of a specialty meat retail business outside Atlanta.

“We are saddened to learn of the death of Braves excatcher Biff Pocoroba,” the team said in a statement. “We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Biff Benedict Pocoroba was born in Burbank, California, on July 25, 1953. After becoming the star of Canoga Park High School, he was chosen by the Braves in the 17th round of the 1971 amateur draft.

He is survived by his wife Jody Karin Raymond, with whom he was married for 37 years; four children and 15 grandchildren.