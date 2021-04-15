Bielsa denies his renewal at the end of the season

Apr 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Marcelo bielsa, Leeds United manager, wanted to deny some rumors that ensured his renewal with the English club for the next two seasons. At a press conference, the Argentine coach flatly denied some information that came from Argentina. “This information is not real. I do not know the origin. If there was information to give, I would give it. “

Even so, the own Bielsa has not commented on his future. With a contract until next June with the English team, the possibility arises that at the end of the season his departure will be confirmed in search of new challenges.

The Argentine coach has managed to consolidate Leeds in the Premier League in a matter of months. Tenth in the table with 45 points, the team is currently in great shape and strings a racha of three victories in a row, including the 1-2 to Manchester City, solo leader.

Since his arrival in 2018, the Argentine coach managed in two years to bring Leeds United back to the Premier League 16 seasons later. Giving very good symptoms in his first season after the promotion in 2020, now “El Loco” still does not give clues about his future.