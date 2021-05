Justin Bieber showcased his new look in Miami while showing off his swing, followed by a crazy race in Lamborghini-shaped golf carts with DJ Khaled.

The ‘Baby’ singer wore a Toronto Maples Leafs hockey team jersey with ‘Gilmour’ on the back, shorts, and an eccentric hairstyle with dreadlocks tied at the sides.

The music video is for the song ‘Let It Go’, which will be a great gift for his fans, who recently received the news that the new tour of the Canadian singer will resume in 2022.