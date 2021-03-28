Biden’s victory reinforces the possibility of a fiscal stimulus before 2021

In UBS our concern with this particular election result was the risk that Senate Republicans would not accept any additional fiscal support, rediscovering a commitment to more extreme fiscal policy. Recent comments by Republican Mitch McConnell, alleged Senate Majority Leader, alleviate some of these concerns.

McConnell expressed his desire to offer additional stimulus before the end of the year and was willing to help state and local governments as part of that package. A reduced stimulus is better than nothing, with household savings still significant, but in clear decline. Thus, the tail risk associated with this configuration of the legislative and executive powers has decreased. Of course, we will keep a close eye on whether McConnell’s will to reach a tax settlement comes true.

The most recent scenario of a Democratic president and a Republican Senate as the economy recovered from a severe economic crisis occurred in 2010. The fiscal consolidation that occurred when Republican senators adopted a more rigid line on public spending was an obstacle to the development of recovery.

We believe that investors should not expect a persistently slow economy based on this historical comparison. In our opinion, the economy is enjoying more momentum at this juncture. To date, the recovery, particularly in the labor market, has been more vigorous than anticipated. Fiscal measures have been comprehensive, allowing household incomes to rise even amid the sharp decline in activity. Household balance sheets are healthier than during the financial crisis. For its part, monetary policy is in a position to remain more flexible to drive growth as the recovery gains momentum. And since the nature of this commotion is fundamentally different, an effective vaccine has the potential to substantially improve the prospects for activity.

Certain unknown aspects of the election results also pose an upward risk for fiscal expansion. Control of the US Senate will not be confirmed until the completion of the two special elections on January 5 in Georgia. Democrats appear to have an uphill battle to win both races and reach 50 seats. Republicans in state elections outperformed Trump, winning a cumulative higher turnout in both races. We believe that an eventual Democratic majority in the Senate would lead to more spending than our base case of Biden with a Republican Senate, and would give the party more control over committees and the legislative process. This result would not lead to the implementation of the “Blue Wave” set of policies either, as several Democratic senators do not appear to support a tax increase. In any case, we consider that the chance of Democrats winning both races is only one in four.