Biden’s tour 2021/06/20

Finally, President Joe Biden’s first international tour took place. Expectations were high, both in Europe and the United States. The most important thing for Washington and the main capitals of the European Union was to reestablish the ties broken by the failed European policy of Donald Trump, who, in an extremely clumsy way, destroyed the existing bridges with the G7, the EU and with the 30 countries. members of NATO. It was a clear attempt to reverse all the advances made by the United States in the framework of multilateralism and to impose a unilateral policy that was as unsuccessful as it was absurd.

Biden’s commitment to diplomacy and the causes of liberal democracy are expressed in a multilateralist policy that in these turbulent global times (conflict in Gaza, crisis in Syria, tension with Russia, China and Iran, among others) do all the meaning, since negotiation and intelligent power are used as an alternative for conflict resolution.

Biden’s objectives for this tour were several: to reestablish ties with Europe, vindicating the democratic principles that Trump insisted on denying during his presidency; therefore, guaranteeing the G7 and the European Union that Washington is already trustworthy and would not try to impose America first on them; enhance the vaccination campaign against covid-19 and reaffirm efforts against climate change; and lastly, tackling the two geopolitical challenges of the West, Russia and China.

The latter is made even more evident by the very advanced consolidation of an anti-Western alliance between Moscow and Beijing, which challenges the value system that has prevailed in the international system since the second postwar period and, mainly, since the end of the Cold War. In these two Asian capitals they have been perceiving, for years, signs of weakness and confusion, where before they enjoyed full prestige and power. For them, the decline of the West is a gain that geostrategically must be fully exploited.

Although it is true that the reach of the agreements in the G7 were relatively successful (one billion vaccines against COVID-19 for unprotected countries, reducing the carbon footprint and preventing future pandemics, stand out as some of the achievements made), it stands out as a The greatest achievement was the fact that the United States was able to continue with its purpose of regaining the central role in the transatlantic agreements. And certainly the same thing happened at the NATO meeting, in which Biden managed to consolidate his alliances with his partners in order to show a united front against Russia and China.

In this sense, an economic policy plan was launched to counter China and its strategy, the Belt and Road, called Build Back Better World (B3W), which establishes an alliance for the construction of infrastructure, based on the creation of of a global minimum tax for transnationals. All this with the stamp of the West.

But the most relevant part of the tour was the reunion with Vladimir Putin in a tone of less tension and agreement, especially in relation to his commitment to work for a more stable relationship and surveillance of nuclear weapons through a “strategic dialogue stability ”. Same for cyberattacks

On one of the hottest topics – Ukraine – Biden warned about respect for his sovereignty and Putin insisted on his occupation of the artificially created pro-Russian zone to the east of Ukraine.

Surely the biggest obstacle Biden will encounter with Moscow will be on the human rights front. The crackdown on dissent, and in particular the imprisonment of survivor Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned on Putin’s orders, is a matter of great concern, to which Putin has been indifferent in his plan to maintain autocratic rule.

The latter, however, can it be more firmly contained now that Washington is back? Could it be that the poor health of democracy in the United States allows it?