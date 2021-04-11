Biden’s stimulus policy and inflation expectations, according to Evli

The largest money transfers in the world

US President Joe Biden began his term by introducing economic stimulus packages that bordered on the megalomaniac. Then it went on to make the largest money transfers in the world, when Congress passed a $ 1.9 trillion aid package for American households and businesses, which will further increase the purchasing power of consumers.

A capacity, the consumer demand, which is estimated to accelerate during the spring and summer, as the vaccination of the population progresses. These big plans will be followed by a $ 3 trillion financing program for infrastructure and social projects.

Although the details of the program are still open, the market is already excited about this plan. However, Republicans will not unconditionally support such a generous use of money, which will lead to higher taxes and a sharp increase in federal debt.

According to the projections of the Congressional Budget Office, the federal budget deficit it will remain above 4 percent of GDP throughout the 2020s, and debt will exceed 100 percent of GDP.

President Biden will have to use all his political influence to move the program forward, even partially. The matter is pressing, as the midterm elections are only two years away, and the next presidential elections are already on the horizon. At worst, this will cause both fiscal and monetary policy to tighten in the United States.

Inflation does not worry the Fed or the ECB

Despite latent inflationary fears, central banks they kept a cool head and turned a deaf ear to market concerns. The European Central Bank only reacted to the rise in long-term interest rates in February, accelerating its security purchase program (Emergency Purchase Program, PEPP).

The US Federal Reserve limited itself to stating that economic growth will remain strong, but stressed that there is still a long way to go before reaching its full potential. Many economists have raised their prospects for economic growth in the US andBased on optimistic estimates, they say that trend growth will be reached by the end of the year.

In the fixed income marketsThe frenzy continued, however, and long-term interest rates rose. If the economic growth of the United States returns to the previous path, inflation rears its head and the country’s public debt grows, there will no longer be a reason or need for the low interest rate environment.

The 10-year government bond yield level is likely to soon reach the 2% mark and continue to rise. In March, the 10-year government bond yield rose 0.3 percentage points to 1.75%. The yield on 10-year German and Italian government bonds fell in early March, but ended at late-February levels.

Unstable virus situation

The number of new infections has continued to decline, especially in Anglo-Saxon countries, where the vaccination rate has also been faster. In Europe, by contrast, infections are on the rise again, and the vaccination rate is slower. A slow pace in the vaccination rate that has led to an increase in “vaccine nationalism.” Because in many countries, despite the application of coronavirus restrictions, the outlook for the summer continues to be clouded by uncertainty.

An increasing number of fast-spreading virus variants. But their severity and the effectiveness of vaccines against them are still unclear. So the coronavirus and its mutations continue to threaten the recovery of the world economy.

However, the European equity markets they managed to stay positive in March. The Stoxx index was up 4%. In Sweden, the OMX30 index rose almost 7%. European markets were driven by a shift towards value companies and cyclical companies. The euro weakened 3% against the dollar.

In the United States there were sharp movements in various parts of the stock market. The Dow Jones Index rose nearly 5% and the S&P 500 Index 1.8%. However, the Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 indices fell about 2.5%.