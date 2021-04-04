Biden’s son confessed he spent weeks smoking crack

Hunter biden, the son of the US president, Joe Biden, He assured that he is cooperating and that he feels “100% sure” that he will be acquitted in an investigation for tax issues that the Delaware state attorney’s office opened against him.

“I am fully cooperating and I am absolutely sure, 100% sure, that at the end of the investigation, I will be acquitted of any wrongdoing”said the second of the US ruler’s sons in an interview broadcast this Sunday by CBS News.

Although he refrained from revealing further details, Hunter insisted that he is sure of his acquittal.

“And the only thing I can do is cooperate, and trust the process”added.

On December 9, Hunter Biden, who is a Yale University graduate attorney, revealed in a statement that he had been informed the day before that the Delaware federal prosecutor’s office was investigating his tax matters.

The CNN chain then indicated that the investigation began in 2018 and that it has to do with Biden’s son’s business in China.

During today’s interview, released two days before his bio, titled “Beautiful Things,” Hunter spoke again about his struggle with drugs and alcohol, especially after his older brother , Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015.

“I spent more time on my hands and knees searching the rugs, smoking anything that remotely resembled crack. I probably smoked more Parmesan cheese than anyone you know, I’m sure. “, confessed Hunter, who admitted that he was once “13 days without sleep, and smoking crack and drinking vodka exclusively during all that time.”

Back then, he recalled, his father intervened.

“He came to my apartment once”, Hunter recounted, noting that by then Joe Biden “was in the position of vice president” of Barack Obama (2009-2017).

“He got rid of his Secret Service, he managed to get to the house,” Hunter said. And I said, ‘What are you doing here?’ He said, ‘Honey, what are you doing?’ I said, “Dad, I’m fine.” He said, ‘You’re not okay.’

Biden’s son, who was a favorite political target of former President Donald Trump and his entourage in recent years, indicated that he talks to his father every night.

“We talk at least every night”, he maintained and stressed that the current ruler not only communicates with him but with each of his granddaughters and his daughter every day

“He has always done that. I mean always. He has spoken to each of us. But I’ll tell you why: because he lost. Because he, like me, knows what it is like not to be able to pick up the phone and talk to your son, “he said.

Hunter is the second child from President Biden’s first marriage, who lost his first wife and daughter in an accident in 1972 and then his firstborn in 2015.

