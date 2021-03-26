Charles Myers has highlighted three major risks in the Biden administration’s policy that seeks to make the economy run as hot as possible, but is not worrying about the risks that this methodology brings in financial markets.

Charles Myers: “Biden’s plan is to make the economy run as hot as possible, regardless of the consequences for the markets.”

According to Myers, the risks are: advancing the gradual reduction of stimuli in the middle of the year, the increase in taxes and the debt ceiling.

Monetary stimuli

“Between $ 900 billion of stimulus in December, another $ 1.9 trillion that just got approved, plus a much faster rollout of the vaccine here in the US, and thus a reopening a lot. faster than expected and, finally, this huge pent-up consumer demand is the perfect storm. And by the way, on top of that, there is an unprecedented monetary stimulus underway. All of that combined will lead to an economy that is likely to overheat by the end of the year, if not sooner.

The biggest macro surprise could be if the economy approaches the Fed’s definition of full employment by the end of the year. If that happens, and if we end the year with 4% unemployment or less, the Fed has to act ”, Myers mentioned.

Another point that stands out is that the three most powerful people in the country (president, speaker of the chamber and the majority leader of the senate) are friends, they have worked together and maintain the same ideology.

“They are going to allow this economy to overheat because the way they are going to win next year (hopefully keeping both houses and increasing the majority) is by carrying a booming economy into next year. The greatest collateral damage will be in the stock market, ”Myers says.

Tax hike

“Biden is so misunderstood about taxes nationwide. Part of this is because in our world, in financial services, it is common for people to earn $ 400,000 or more. On Main Street, $ 400,000 a year is extraordinary. It is unimaginable to most Americans. Therefore, the policy around raising taxes on people who earn $ 400,000 or more is not as complicated as many people in our world think it is.

For Biden and his team, and therefore for Yellen and others, they want to be able to raise revenue to help pay for infrastructure. Second, they believe that it is a moral imperative. Biden has made it very clear that one of the ways to address inequality in this country is through the tax code, be it income inequality, gender inequality, racial inequality. And frankly, businesses and the wealthy can pay more, ”according to Myers.

Debt ceiling

According to Myers, it should be lifted or suspended on July 31. But the politics around this look pretty complicated, especially for some Democrats from the red states.