Biden’s plan against COVID-19 for July 4 in jeopardy with fewer people accepting the vaccine



President Biden seeks to bring the country to “some normalcy” on July 4.

President Joe biden wants 70% of adults in the United States to be fully vaccinated against July 4 COVID-19But there are still 18 million people to reach that percentage, while fewer people are going to receive immunization.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that more than half of Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine Pfizer or Modern or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

However, the vaccination rate dropped in recent weeks, from 3.3 million people vaccinated daily to one million.

That’s coupled with a recent Gallup poll indicating that 78 percent of people who don’t want to get vaccinated won’t change their minds.

“Among those who do not plan to get vaccinated, 78% say they are unlikely to reconsider their plans, including 51% who say they ‘are not likely’ to change their mind and get vaccinated,” the report says. “That leaves one in five vaccine-reluctant adults open to reconsidering.”

The analysis notes that President Biden’s plan is still achievable, but it would be achieved if half of the 12 percent of people who say they will get vaccinated actually do so before Independence Day.

“With 64% already vaccinated, that goal seems to be within reach if half of the 12% who plan to be vaccinated meet it, even if none of those who do not plan to be vaccinated change their mind,” the report states.

The Biden Administration has tried to encourage vaccination in different ways, even state governments have joined in those efforts, such as offering free child care or free air travel and free tickets to events, as well as lottery prizes of different amounts, savings bonds , free amusement park tickets, and free hunting and fishing licenses.

“Gallup data suggest that the upper limit for vaccination could be about 80% of American adults.”, it is reported.

William Galston, Principal Investigator of Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, the goal is still achievable.

“It is what is known in the business community as an ‘ambitious goal.’ If the administration is very well organized and focused, there is a good chance they can get there, ”he told The Hill.

The Biden Administration’s efforts to bring vaccines closer have gone in several directions, including agreements with dating apps for them to offer incentives to their vaccinated members.

There has also been a significant investment in remote communities and community spaces that allow the application of immunization.