Washington – The Democratic Party announced Wednesday that it will hold its convention to nominate former Vice President Joe Biden as his White House candidate virtually virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Organizers have determined that state delegations should not travel to Milwaukee and should conduct their official convention activities remotely,” the Democratic Party said in a statement.

Although the state delegations will not attend the event, the part of the speeches will be in person, including that of Biden, and will take place in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin as scheduled during the week of August 17.

The party also announced that “a process is being developed to ensure that all delegates (about 4,000) can cast their vote on all matters of the convention.”

“Biden intends to proudly accept his party’s nomination in Milwaukee and take the next step to make Donald Trump a one-term president,” said former vice president Jen O’Malley Dillon’s campaign manager.

Holding the event in Milwaukee was important to Democrats as Wisconsin was one of the states, alongside Michigan and Pennsylvania, that Donald Trump unexpectedly won and with little margin in 2016 for Republicans, paving his way to the White House.

The Democratic and Republican conventions traditionally mark the start of the campaign for the November elections to the White House, but this 2020 the pandemic has called into question the gathering of thousands of people indoors.

The Democrat, who was initially scheduled for mid-July and was postponed to August due to the coronavirus, was to gather some 50,000 people in Milwaukee among delegates, journalists and supporters.

Republicans, meanwhile, announced this June that their convention would be moved from Charlotte, North Carolina to Jacksonville, Florida due to restrictions that the original location authorities had put in place due to the pandemic.