Biden’s new strategy to encourage vaccination among young people: surround yourself with ‘influencers’

The US president, Joe Biden, turned to several “influencers” from social networks on Monday to encourage vaccination among the young population. Biden and the chief epidemiologist in the US Government, Anthony Fauci, answered several questions from three “influencers” -Manny Mua, Brave Wilderness and Jackie Aina- in a talk broadcast by the official YouTube account of the White House.

I know folks have a lot of questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, so Dr. Fauci and I hosted a YouTube Town Hall with Manny Mua, Brave Wilderness, and Jackie Aina to answer them. Make sure to tune in for the premiere: https://t.co/aT1AMlim3Z pic.twitter.com/GBMTYJsNIT – President Biden (@POTUS) May 24, 2021

These influential figures, who have millions of mostly young followers, asked about rumors of possible side effects in children and adolescents, the hypothetical creation of a “vaccine passport” and how the world will change once the population is vaccinated, among other issues.

In one of your answers, Biden insisted on the importance of the young population getting vaccinated “to protect themselves and their older relatives” and assured that behind vaccines there is scientific support. “If you have been vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask; if you have not been, yes. That is clear,” added Biden in one of his responses.

Since the vaccination was approved for There have been 600,000 vaccinations for adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, and in total 4.1 million young people between 12 and 17 years old have been immunized. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a press conference on Monday that Biden’s talk with “influencers” on YouTube is part of a strategy for young people to “understand the benefits of getting vaccinated” through people that they admire.

Total, some 163.9 million people (49.4% of the population of all age ranges) have received at least one dose, of which 130.6 million (39.3%) are already fully immunized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, if only the adult population is taken into account, that is, those over 18 years of age, the proportion of those vaccinated is much higher, with 61.5% of adults receiving at least one dose.

Biden wants 70% of the adult population to have received at least one dose before the 4th of July holiday, when the US celebrates its Independence Day.