Biden’s new economic plan rules out fourth stimulus check



Biden’s new economic plan does not include a fourth stimulus check.

Photo: AzamKamolov / Pixabay

As anticipated, the President’s Plan for American Families Joe biden does not contemplate a fourth stimulus check.

Although the president is pressured by a group of at least 75 Democratic congressmen of both Chambers, who sent him letters justifying the need to expand direct assistance per person.

The president’s bill advanced by the White House cites the $ 1,400 per person aid approved by Congress last March with the American Rescue Plan (ARP), but does not mention a new stimulus check.

“In March, the President signed into law the American Rescue Plan, which continues to provide immediate relief to American families and communities,” he says. “Approximately 161 million payments of up to $ 1,400 per person have gone to households”.

It points out other benefits that are allowing the reopening of schools and the application of vaccines against COVID-19, which has extended eligibility to over 16s.

“The Rescue Plan is projected to lift more than five million children out of poverty this year.”, it is remembered.

The program you are referring to is the Child Tax Credit, which will be one of the “star programs” of the American Family Plan.

“While too many Americans are still out of work, we are seeing encouraging signs in the job market as businesses begin to rehire and some of the worst hit sectors begin to reopen,” the Biden Administration said.

The objective of the new plan, which must be approved by Congress, as well as the American Jobs Plan, focused on investment of $ 2.25 billion dollars in infrastructure and job creation.

The White House has not given in to pressure from a group of representatives, who sent a letter to President Biden urging him to consider more funding per American.

“This crisis is far from over and families deserve the certainty that they can put food on the table and have a roof over their heads”says the letter. “Families should not be at the mercy of ever-changing legislative deadlines and ad hoc solutions.”

In another letter, at least 20 senators, including Ron Wyden (Oregon), Elizabeth warren (Massachusetts) and Bernie sanders (Vermont), urged to implement a similar plan.

“Recurring direct payments and automatic extensions of unemployment insurance linked to economic conditions (must be approved),” the senators said.

President Biden’s new project focuses on education and training, including credit for college students.