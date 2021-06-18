Biden’s new economic plan is at risk as Democrats split



President Biden is pushing for Congress to pass his new economic plan.

The President’s Nearly $ 4 Trillion Economic Plan Joe biden is at risk in Congress. Democrats don’t need Republicans to block the agenda, as their own divisions are pushing away the possibility of a strategy on the infrastructure project and the families plan.

This especially after 10 Democrats considered centrist to join 10 Republicans in backing a $ 579 billion infrastructure project, a figure well below the $ 1.7 billion bill of the American Jobs Plan put forward by President Biden, who had lowered his offer of $ 2.25 billion to try to win over the Republicans.

“This bipartisan infrastructure plan has the support of a group of 20 senators … to bring our nation’s infrastructure into the 21st century,” the plan presumes. “If signed into law, it would represent the largest infrastructure investment in American history.”

The proposal follows the investment line suggested by President Biden, but with much lower amounts to rebuild roads and bridges, improve public transportation systems, invest in broadband infrastructure, and upgrade airports.

In addition to this, the senators suggest using funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), something that the Biden Administration has rejected.

“The plan would be paid for in part with unused COVID relief funds, public-private partnerships and revolving infrastructure funds,” states the plan disclosed by Politico.

The senator Joe manchin (West Virginia), one of the Democrats backing the bill, has become the strongest link in the Democratic opposition against President Biden’s proposals.

The Democratic president said he had not seen the proposed bill, which would be part of a maximum $ 1 trillion plan backed by Republicans.

Majority Leader in the Senate, Chuck schumer (New York), has a difficult scenario to get his colleagues to reach the same point, due to pressure from the most progressive, such as the independent Bernie sanders (Vermont) and Elizabeth warren (Massachusetts).

In addition to the infrastructure proposal, the Democratic congressmen must attend the project for families and a possible immigration reform that would seek to be part of the Reconciliation process.

John Podesta, founder and chairman of the board of directors of the Center for American Progress (CAP), criticized the bipartisan proposal of the group that he referred to as the “G20” of the Senate, considering that it could be a block to applying the Reconciliation process.

“If the agreement closes the door to reconciliation, then it would be a bipartisan one to betray both middle-class families who have struggled with child and home care, as well as our children, who will be forced to see how their planet it is fried for the sake of the paralysis of Washington disguised as bipartisanship, “he said. “To be clear, any Republican demand demanding that reconciliation be abandoned in exchange for their support must be rejected outright.”