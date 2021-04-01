Biden’s infrastructure plan could create at least 13 million jobs



The infrastructure plan could grow to $ 4 trillion once the second part is released in April.

Photo: JIM WATSON / AFP / Getty Images

President Joe Biden’s $ 2.3 Trillion Infrastructure Plan would create millions of jobs and could undo some of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the opinion of different economists and benefit especially low and middle income workers, including Hispanics.

The so-called “Build Back Better” (rebuild better, in Spanish), was presented this Wednesday and will include hundreds of billions of dollars dedicated to the construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, public transport, schools and infrastructure works, according to the details released by the White House.

It is estimated that 75% of the jobs that the plan will create will be in infrastructure that will allow workers who do not have a high school degree to obtain employmentFor the rest of the infrastructure, workers need a higher degree according to a report from the Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW) of Georgetown University, in Washington.

The report published before the White House released the details of the infrastructure plan, analyzed the jobs that would be created with an investment of $ 1.5 trillion.

How many jobs could Biden’s infrastructure plan create?

The CEW estimates that the investment would create 8 million jobs for workers with a high school diploma or less and 4.8 million jobs for those with a high school diploma but less than a college degree.

“The interesting thing is that this plan really gives them the opportunity to create opportunities for people who have a high school degree or less,” Nicole Smith, a research professor and chief economist at CEW Georgetown, told Reuters.

The infrastructure plan, which is expected to have a controversial discussion in Congress that is controlled by Democrats, could give Biden’s party a chance to reverse that trend, according to several economists. Dean Baker, a senior economist at the Washington-based Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), said that at least 20% of Republican voters in the 2020 U.S. elections focused their vote on changes in the economy, jobs, and wages.

“There is a possibility that this plan can help move a large part of that group of citizens and protect the Democrats if they can generate consensus,” said Baker, referring to the 2022 elections.

Many Republicans are wary of Biden’s infrastructure plan, especially if it is financed with a tax increase. Biden has indicated that he will target companies, and the budget is expected to grow up to a total of $ 4 trillion once the second part of its economic plan is released in April.

Economists also said that Biden’s infrastructure plan could help minorities in some way. The CEW estimates that the plan could boost employment for African American and Hispanic workers who faced further job losses during the recession caused by the pandemic.

It is also expected that the plan would primarily benefit men who currently hold 90% of construction jobs and they probably fill most of the jobs created, according to the report.

